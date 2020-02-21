KELLER — The Guyer Lady Wildcats improved to 10-2-3 overall on Friday following their 5-0 win over Keller Central.
Olivia Ramirez and Hannah Janolo each had two goals for Guyer, with Trinity Cox also collecting a goal. Ramirez had two assists on the night, as did Mariella Stephens. Gabi Placke had one assist too.
Guyer is now 5-1-2 in district play.
Argyle 7, Springtown 0
ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles shut out Springtown on Friday with 7-0 victory.
Argyle had three girls score two goals each: Madison Saldivar, Moriah Offner and Kennedi Banar. Emma Sheehan also picked up a goal.
Lake Dallas 4, Justin Northwest 1
JUSTIN — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons picked up a win Friday, dispatching Justin Northwest 4-1.
Chelsea Vilca scored a goal in the first half on an assist by Maradona Vilca. Karina De Paoli scored two goals in the second half with Dylan Drozd scoring one also. Maradona Vilca and Olivia Trotter has assists in the second half also.
Boys
Denton 2, Ryan 0
The Denton Broncos took care of business on Friday with a 2-0 victory over Ryan.
Guyer 2, Keller Central 1
KELLER — The Guyer Wildcats defeated Keller Central 2-1 on Friday.
Oscar Ronquillo was the lone scorer for Guyer with two goals.