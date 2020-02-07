FORT WORTH — The Guyer Lady Wildcats did not get the win on Friday over Haslet Eaton nor did they get the loss, as the two squads ended the match in an 0-0 tie.
Guyer is now 8-2-2 overall with a 3-1-1 district record.
Denton 2, Braswell 0
LITTLE ELM — The Denton Lady Broncos got a much-needed victory Friday with a 2-0 win in a matchup with Braswell.
Ryleigh Leatherwood and Nadia Brown each scored goals for Denton with Kaley Robison picking up an assist. Emily Williamson was credited with the shutout.
Lake Dallas 2, Little Elm 1
LITTLE ELM — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons got past a slow start offensively on Friday to take down Little Elm 2-1.
Karina De Paoli scored the first goal of the game for Lake Dallas in the second half on an assist from Maradoan Vilca before Presleigh Thiessen scored the second and final goal for the Lady Falcons.
Boys
The Colony 2, Ryan 1
THE COLONY — The Ryan Raiders fell to The Colony in their Friday evening matchup by a final score of 2-1.
Owen Biering scored the lone goal for the Raiders in the loss.