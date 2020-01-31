ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles defeated Gainesville on Friday by a final score of 4-1.

Emma Sheehan scored three goals for Argyle with Madison Saldivar scoring the other.

The Colony 2, Lake Dallas 0

THE COLONY — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons fell to The Colony 2-0 in their matchup on Friday.

Denton 2, Justin Northwest 2

JUSTIN — The Denton Lady Broncos could not pull out the win on Friday as they tied with Justin Northwest 2-2.

Ryleigh Leatherwood and Reagan Redmon each scored goals for Denton in the tie.

