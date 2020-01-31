ARGYLE — The Argyle Lady Eagles defeated Gainesville on Friday by a final score of 4-1.
Emma Sheehan scored three goals for Argyle with Madison Saldivar scoring the other.
The Colony 2, Lake Dallas 0
THE COLONY — The Lake Dallas Lady Falcons fell to The Colony 2-0 in their matchup on Friday.
Denton 2, Justin Northwest 2
JUSTIN — The Denton Lady Broncos could not pull out the win on Friday as they tied with Justin Northwest 2-2.
Ryleigh Leatherwood and Reagan Redmon each scored goals for Denton in the tie.