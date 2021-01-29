What started off as a low-scoring defensive game between two longtime rivals who know each other all too well turned into a back-and-forth scoring fest that seemed destined to be decided by penalty kicks.
Sure enough, that was the case — two rounds of penalty shootouts, to be exact.
Denton’s Melody Cortes punched in what turned out to be the decisive kick in Friday’s District 6-5A game as Ryan’s ensuing attempt to tie — the 16th penalty kick attempt of the night between the two teams — was blocked, giving the Lady Broncos a 7-6 road win in sudden death. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation.
“We talked this morning about how intense this was going to be,” Denton coach Matthew Speight said. “We scored a goal early and said, ‘We can’t let up because they’re going to come back.’ And they did.
“It’s a little bit on the heart, but the fans love it. We figured we’d play PKs at some point. We didn’t think it’d be this early.”
Friday was only the second district game for both teams, but the importance of it could not be understated. Not only was this a rival game between teams separated by a mere four miles, but both came in having lost their district openers.
And the intensity showed as the game wore on. Kaley Robison got Denton on the board first when she buried a 25-yard free kick less than 11 minutes into the game. That score held up through halftime, but then the floodgates opened. Jamy Lentz tied the game with 36:55 left in the game. Not even 30 seconds later, Ryan was called for a penalty, setting the Lady Broncos up with a chance to take the lead.
Nadia Brown scored the ensuing penalty kick to give Denton a 2-1 lead.
Ryan wasn’t done, however. The Lady Raiders tied the game with 22:40 left on the clock off a goal from Marisa Hamner.
“It’s frustrating. It’s disappointing. But it is what it is. I told them at the end of the game that you’re not going to win every game, but the expectation is that you go out and compete and you play your best … and today they did,” Ryan coach Kendall Pryor said. “We fought back. We were down 1-0, and we fight back and tie it. We give up a goal, and then we fight back and tie it and take them to PKs. It’s not the outcome we wanted, but these girls fought hard.”
Once the game reached the shootout, both teams battled to a stalemate through their first five attempts. It was more of the same to open the second round, but after Cortes slipped her shot in, Ryan couldn’t answer.
“[The win] puts us right in the middle of it,” Speight said. “From three to seven, it’s anyone’s district. So, us winning tonight, getting some points and not falling to the bottom is a really, really big deal for us.
“This was 80 minutes of good, physical, fun soccer to watch.”