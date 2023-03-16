Argyle's Conor Lillis
Argyle outfielder Connor Lillis swings at a pitch during a game last season. Lillis is one returner for an Eagles squad that has made some early waves in its first season at the 5A level.

 DRC file photo

District play is getting rolling for baseball teams across the state as the importance of every game is magnified in races for playoff spots and seeding.

Denton-area teams face some stout opposition to their pursuit of postseason berths and beyond, making for fascinating games to be played in the coming days. The 11 area UIL squads from Class 6A down to 3A each face their own set of hurdles in that regard.

Guyer's Caleb Cowan
Guyer's Caleb Cowan gets a fist bump from his third base coach during a game last season. Cowan is one key returner for a Wildcats squad that looks to be one of the early contenders in District 5-6A.
Sanger's Major Bilyeu
Sanger's Major Bilyeu fields a ground ball during a game last season. Bilyeu is one returner for an Indians team that has notched a pair of wins early in district play.

