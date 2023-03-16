District play is getting rolling for baseball teams across the state as the importance of every game is magnified in races for playoff spots and seeding.
Denton-area teams face some stout opposition to their pursuit of postseason berths and beyond, making for fascinating games to be played in the coming days. The 11 area UIL squads from Class 6A down to 3A each face their own set of hurdles in that regard.
The Denton Record-Chronicle dives into all six districts that feature at least one area team, examining the early contenders and teams with ground to make up.
District 5-6A
With district play officially underway Wednesday for 5-6A's teams, the stakes have risen, and teams will look to separate themselves for the district's four playoff spots.
The same four teams have snagged the district's postseason berths each of the last two years — Prosper, Guyer, McKinney Boyd and Allen. The order changed some with Prosper the top seed last year and Boyd leading the way in 2021, but the field has stayed the same.
Could it be different this time around?
The early returns indicate Guyer (13-6, 1-0 in district) and Prosper (11-7, 0-1) could once again be among the district's best, ranked Nos. 25 and 23 respectively in the latest Texas High School Baseball rankings. Guyer bested the Eagles in Wednesday's district opener with the two teams set to play again Friday in another important contest.
Allen (8-7, 1-0) has been up-and-down through nondistrict play, but opened district with a 2-1 win over McKinney Boyd (5-4-1, 0-1) on Wednesday. Time will tell how the pair fare as district play progresses.
Denton-area squad Braswell (5-8-3, 0-1) will also look to make some noise this season, anchored by Texas Tech signee Sterling Bigley, among others. The Bengals dropped their district opener 8-2 Wednesday to Prosper Rock Hill.
District 7-5A
Amid the first week of district play, just one of 7-5A's teams is ranked among the state's top 25 teams in Class 5A — Argyle.
A year after advancing to the 4A state championship game, the No. 3-ranked Eagles once again look like one of the state's top baseball squads in their new classification. Argyle (11-3-2, 1-0) has largely rolled through nondistrict play, and opened its district slate on a high note with a 12-0 win over area team Lake Dallas (10-4).
How well the Eagles ultimately fare in their first 5A season remains to be seen, but the early returns are promising.
The aforementioned Falcons have picked up some quality wins through the early part of the season, besting area opponents Aubrey and Braswell among others. Lake Dallas did not make the playoffs last season after qualifying as a third-seed back in 2021.
Denton High (6-7-2, 0-1) is in pursuit of its second straight playoff appearance after qualifying as a fourth seed last season. The Broncos went through some ups and downs in nondistrict play and bring back a few key players from last year's team. They fell 4-1 to Richland in Wednesday's district opener.
Ryan (5-7-1, 0-1 after Wednesday) has seen some ebbs and flows, too, in aiming for a playoff appearance. The Raiders suffered a tough district-opening loss Wednesday, 3-0 to Birdville, and are set to finish their first series Thursday night.
District 7-4A
No state-ranked squads feature in 7-4A, a district where Sanger is the lone Denton-area representative.
The Indians (12-6, 2-0) have been on the upswing lately with eight straight wins, including a 26-4 district-opening victory over Wichita Falls Hirschi and a 15-1 victory over district foe Gainesville. It's early, but Sanger appears well-positioned to secure a playoff spot in the five-team district and perhaps more.
District 8-4A
Similarly to 7-4A, none of 8-4A's teams are ranked among the top 25 in Class 4A at this point in the season.
Krum (5-8) is the lone area team in the district and has faced some challenges through nondistrict play. It has beaten Denton-area squads Pilot Point and Aubrey early in the year.
The Bobcats finished outside the playoffs last season and run it back with all the same district mates aside from the departed Argyle. Time will tell whether they can capitalize on the void left by the Eagles moving up to the 5A level. Krum opens district play Tuesday against Bridgeport.
District 11-4A
Celina comes in as the lone state-ranked squad at No. 2 in both Texas High School Baseball and the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's rankings.
The 2022 state semifinalist Bobcats look like the cream of the crop in Aubrey's (6-8-2) five-team district, where only one squad will miss the postseason. The Chaparrals fell 6-1 to Celina in their March 7 meeting, then won a 2-1 game over Van Alstyne on Tuesday.
District 10-3A
In Pilot Point and Ponder's district, the lone state-ranked team thus far is No. 14 Boyd (11-4, 1-0).
The Yellow Jackets knocked off Ponder (3-11-2, 0-1) 3-0 in Tuesday's district opener. The teams meet again Friday in what could be a key chance for the Lions to pick up an important victory amid what's been a rough early portion of the season.
Ponder finished fifth in 10-3A last year, one game out of a playoff spot behind fourth-place Pilot Point. The Bearcats (5-5, 1-1) split their district-opening series with Whitesboro, which was one of the district's top teams a season ago.
It will be fascinating to see how 10-3A ultimately shakes out this time around.
