Guyer's Finley Montgomery
Buy Now

Guyer pitcher Finley Montgomery, left, gets congratulated by teammates after throwing another scoreless inning against Prosper during their game at Guyer High School Tuesday, March 7, 2023, in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

After Tuesday night's games, eight of the 11 Denton-area UIL softball teams have officially begun district play with the other three not far behind.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0