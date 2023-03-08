After Tuesday night's games, eight of the 11 Denton-area UIL softball teams have officially begun district play with the other three not far behind.
Several squads across the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage area are regarded among the best teams in all of Texas with four ranked among the top 25 in their respective classifications. They are not alone, though, with a total of 10 state-ranked teams overall in area teams' six respective districts, making up 8% of all 125 of the TGCA's ranked squads.
That top-level competition should make for some fascinating races for district championships and playoff seeding this spring and summer
Below, the Record-Chronicle breaks down some early teams to pay attention to in every district that features at least one area team.
District 5-6A
Unsurprisingly amid an unbeaten start, Guyer (16-0, 1-0 in district) is ranked No. 5 in all of Class 6A as it looks to improve on last year's second-place finish in 5-6A and first-round playoff exit.
The Lady Wildcats got off to a strong start in that regard Tuesday with a 7-1 district-opening win over Prosper (8-13, 0-1), which lost several key players from last year's district champion squad. The combination of a strong returning core and several key newcomers has Guyer as an early favorite in the district.
Elsewhere in 5-6A, No. 13-ranked McKinney Boyd (14-4-1, 0-1) is a team to keep an eye on after its strong start to the season, even as it fell 11-4 to Allen (9-9-2, 1-0) in Tuesday's district opener. The Lady Broncos finished last in the district at 1-11 last year with just five wins on the season and look well-positioned for a resurgent campaign.
The pair of state-ranked squads are among a district that seems to be very competitive top to bottom in just about every sport, with softball no exception.
Denton-area squad Braswell (3-5-1, 0-1) will be looking to break through as well after missing the playoffs in 2022. The Lady Bengals suffered a setback in their district opener with a 16-0 defeat to Prosper Rock Hill (7-9, 1-0) and will look to rebound Friday at home against Allen.
District 7-5A
One of two area districts with just one state-ranked squad, Argyle entered the top 25 this week amid its first year at the Class 5A level.
The No. 21-ranked Lady Eagles (15-3-1, 1-0) have rallied from an up-and-down 5-3 start with no losses in their last 11 games, including a 6-1 district-opening win over Denton-area foe Lake Dallas (4-2, 0-1) on Tuesday. Argyle advanced to last year's 4A regional final, falling in three games to Iowa Park.
Ryan (15-5, 0-1) is another squad to keep an eye on this year after its strong start led to a brief appearance in the state rankings. The Lady Raiders suffered a tough 6-5 loss to Birdville Tuesday but will have a shot to compete for a second straight playoff berth after last year's Round 1 exit as a fourth seed.
Lake Dallas lost a pair of key seniors from last year's squad, which posted a 5-9 mark in district play and missed out on a playoff berth. Fellow area team Denton High is coming off a tough district showing last year and was routed 17-2 in Tuesday's district opener by Richland, which placed third last season.
One other team to watch out for is Grapevine, which entered district play with a 17-3-2 record on the season after a rough year in 2022.
District 7-4A
Although none of the area's 4A teams have opened district play just yet, some early contenders have emerged in each of the three districts.
For 7-4A resident Sanger (8-8-1), No. 24-ranked Burkburnett (7-2) looks like the toughest early challenger. Wichita Falls (6-10), Gainesville (3-8) and Wichita Falls Hirschi (0-5), meanwhile, all seem to have taken their lumps in the early going.
The Lady Indians are coming off a fourth-place finish in 9-4A last season, but face all new district foes this time around. Time will tell how well they are able to capitalize among their new peers.
District 8-4A
The lone area squad in 8-4A, 16th-ranked Krum is also one of two early favorites in the district alongside No. 17 Decatur.
The pair also shared a district last season as Decatur (13-6-1) swept the season series with 4-2 and 10-6 victories to take second place in the district behind Argyle. Krum (11-4-1) came in third behind the pair with all four of its district losses coming at the hands of those two squads.
Argyle's departure sets the stage for what looks to be a two-horse race between the Lady Cats and Lady Eagles. Their pair of matchups on March 24 in Decatur and April 11 in Krum could be decisive in the district title race.
District 11-4A
Similarly to their 8-4A counterparts, No. 8-ranked Aubrey and No. 1 Celina have quickly distinguished themselves as the cream of the crop in 11-4A.
The Lady Chaparrals (14-4) are coming off a Cinderella run of sorts to last year's regional semifinals after entering the postseason as a third seed, just behind Celina (5-0). Aubrey swept the Lady Cats in last year's playoffs before falling to Bullard in the next round, taking the season series 3-1 after a regular season split.
With 2021 District 9-4A champion Melissa gone to the 5A ranks, Celina and Aubrey look like the new teams to beat this year as they remain together despite realignment moving the pair to 11-4A.
District 10-3A
As for the Class 3A schools, Denton-area squads Pilot Point (6-5-2, 0-1) and Ponder (2-12, 0-1) look to face an uphill battle this season in 10-3A.
The Lady Cats and Lady Lions share a district with two squads ranked among 3A's best in the state — No. 11 Paradise (6-1) and No. 23 Whitesboro (14-4-2). Pilot Point took second in 10-3A last season and Ponder did not make the playoffs as Whitesboro won the district, Boyd finished third and Valley View placed fourth.
Paradise's apparent resurgence combined with Whitesboro's continued success and a strong start from S&S Consolidated (17-2) all makes for what appears to be a tough road to the playoffs for both Pilot Point and Ponder.
