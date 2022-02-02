Aydon Cox
Pilot Point football standout Ayden Cox, center, signed with Midwestern State on Wednesday.

Aydon Cox’s moniker is appropriate, considering the conditions.

As chilly, school-closing temperatures began to hit North Texas on Wednesday, the Pilot Point football star — “Ice King” Cox — signed his letter of intent.

A Game of Thrones-themed graphic of Cox sitting on a medieval throne with the popular show’s catchphrase “Winter is coming” was posted to Twitter, accompanying his signing day experience.

Cox, who is headed to NCAA Division II Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, was one of dozens of Denton-area athletes who made their collegiate pledges official.

On the third NCAA signing day of the 2021-22 school year after previous signing days in November and December, the majority of the Denton-area athletes who signed Wednesday are headed to small schools.

While most of the area’s Class of 2022 Division I talent put pen to paper last year, athletes like Cox enjoyed the celebratory ceremonies at their respective schools.

Cox, who joins Ryan standout defensive end Michael Gee at the Lone Star Conference school, is excited for the next chapter.

“There’s a brotherhood there,” said Cox, who was mostly recruited by Division II and junior programs. “And they have nice facilities.”

Cox could potentially make an immediate impact at Midwestern State, which finished 7-3 last season.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound wide receiver was recently named the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Co-Utility Player of the Year after totaling 1,722 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. He was also named District 4-3A Co-MVP

Coming from a small Class 3A school, Cox has been impressed with the talent the Bearkats have produced.

Former teammate and fellow senior Ish Harris, a running back who signed with Texas A&M, is already enrolled at College Station.

“There have been some good players here over the years,” Cox said. “A lot more should have gone to Division I.”

Here’s a list of the Denton-area athletes that signed on Wednesday. Several Class of 2022 seniors previously signed in November and December.

Guyer

B.J. Phillips, football, Texas A&M Commerce

Rowan Briggs, football, Southeastern Louisiana

Grayson O’Bara, football, Dartmouth

Nathan Penny, football, Southeast Oklahoma State

Kennedi Wallace, volleyball, Albany State

John Dalby, boys soccer, Tulsa

Cole McDaniel, boys soccer, Denver

Jose Ochoa, boys soccer, Dallas Baptist

RyanRavonte Blowe, football, Trinity Valley

Brandon Smith, football, Hardin-Simmons

Michael Gee, football, Midwestern State

Braswell

Jae Acker, football, Valparaiso

Tyson Trammell, football, Norwich

Nick McKinney, football, Hendrix

Benton Hoskison, football, Texas Wesleyan

Hudson Bradley, football, Texas Wesleyan

Andrew Marshall, football, Texas Wesleyan

Armon Robinson, football, Saginaw Valley

Dylan Krause, baseball, University of Dallas

Lake DallasBrendan Sorsby, football, Indiana

Preston Gregg, football, Missouri Western

A.J. Fields, football, SAGU

Jaelyn Davis, girls soccer, York College

Presleigh Theissen, girls soccer, Hardin-Simmons

Chelsea Vilca, girl soccer, Seminole State

Pilar Flores, girls soccer, Friends University

Olivia Trotter, girls soccer, Wisconsin-Green Bay

Argyle

Hayden Stewart, football, Eastern New Mexico

Will Ramsey, football, Colorado School of Mines

Austin Criswell, football, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Jett Copeland, football, Tyler Junior College

Kaley Robinson, girls soccer, Brookhaven

Connor Webster, boys soccer, Colorado College

Mitchell Thompson, track and field, Washburn

Drew Van Wyk, tennis, East Texas Baptist

Rhlyee Mullenix, cheer, Dallas Baptist

Sanger

Rylan Smart, track, Abilene Christian

Colby Lewis, track, Tarleton State

Riley Ferguson, softball, University of Dallas

Pilot Point

Ayden Cox, football, Midwestern State

Aiden Jezek, baseball, Austin College

Liberty Christian

Kayden Taylor, football, Oklahoma Baptist

RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.