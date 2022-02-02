Aydon Cox’s moniker is appropriate, considering the conditions.
As chilly, school-closing temperatures began to hit North Texas on Wednesday, the Pilot Point football star — “Ice King” Cox — signed his letter of intent.
A Game of Thrones-themed graphic of Cox sitting on a medieval throne with the popular show’s catchphrase “Winter is coming” was posted to Twitter, accompanying his signing day experience.
Cox, who is headed to NCAA Division II Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, was one of dozens of Denton-area athletes who made their collegiate pledges official.
On the third NCAA signing day of the 2021-22 school year after previous signing days in November and December, the majority of the Denton-area athletes who signed Wednesday are headed to small schools.
While most of the area’s Class of 2022 Division I talent put pen to paper last year, athletes like Cox enjoyed the celebratory ceremonies at their respective schools.
Cox, who joins Ryan standout defensive end Michael Gee at the Lone Star Conference school, is excited for the next chapter.
“There’s a brotherhood there,” said Cox, who was mostly recruited by Division II and junior programs. “And they have nice facilities.”
Cox could potentially make an immediate impact at Midwestern State, which finished 7-3 last season.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound wide receiver was recently named the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Co-Utility Player of the Year after totaling 1,722 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns. He was also named District 4-3A Co-MVP
Coming from a small Class 3A school, Cox has been impressed with the talent the Bearkats have produced.
Former teammate and fellow senior Ish Harris, a running back who signed with Texas A&M, is already enrolled at College Station.
“There have been some good players here over the years,” Cox said. “A lot more should have gone to Division I.”
Here’s a list of the Denton-area athletes that signed on Wednesday. Several Class of 2022 seniors previously signed in November and December.
Guyer
B.J. Phillips, football, Texas A&M Commerce
Rowan Briggs, football, Southeastern Louisiana
Grayson O’Bara, football, Dartmouth
Nathan Penny, football, Southeast Oklahoma State
Kennedi Wallace, volleyball, Albany State
John Dalby, boys soccer, Tulsa
Cole McDaniel, boys soccer, Denver
Jose Ochoa, boys soccer, Dallas Baptist
RyanRavonte Blowe, football, Trinity Valley
Brandon Smith, football, Hardin-Simmons
Michael Gee, football, Midwestern State
Braswell
Jae Acker, football, Valparaiso
Tyson Trammell, football, Norwich
Nick McKinney, football, Hendrix
Benton Hoskison, football, Texas Wesleyan
Hudson Bradley, football, Texas Wesleyan
Andrew Marshall, football, Texas Wesleyan
Armon Robinson, football, Saginaw Valley
Dylan Krause, baseball, University of Dallas
Lake DallasBrendan Sorsby, football, Indiana
Preston Gregg, football, Missouri Western
A.J. Fields, football, SAGU
Jaelyn Davis, girls soccer, York College
Presleigh Theissen, girls soccer, Hardin-Simmons
Chelsea Vilca, girl soccer, Seminole State
Pilar Flores, girls soccer, Friends University
Olivia Trotter, girls soccer, Wisconsin-Green Bay
Argyle
Hayden Stewart, football, Eastern New Mexico
Will Ramsey, football, Colorado School of Mines
Austin Criswell, football, Mary Hardin-Baylor
Jett Copeland, football, Tyler Junior College
Kaley Robinson, girls soccer, Brookhaven
Connor Webster, boys soccer, Colorado College
Mitchell Thompson, track and field, Washburn
Drew Van Wyk, tennis, East Texas Baptist
Rhlyee Mullenix, cheer, Dallas Baptist
Sanger
Rylan Smart, track, Abilene Christian
Colby Lewis, track, Tarleton State
Riley Ferguson, softball, University of Dallas
Pilot Point
Ayden Cox, football, Midwestern State
Aiden Jezek, baseball, Austin College
Liberty Christian
Kayden Taylor, football, Oklahoma Baptist
