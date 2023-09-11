Ryan alum Ja’Tavion Sanders, now at Texas, played a key part in the Longhorns’ 34-24 win over Alabama last week. The junior tight end was among several local products to make their mark in the college ranks this past week.
The junior received plenty of national recognition this offseason as he was named to the preseason watch lists for the John Mackey Award and Lombardi Award after a breakout season last fall where he caught 54 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns.
Hill, a true freshman who joined Texas in the spring, has carved out a role on the Longhorns’ defense early in his college career. The linebacker was Texas’ second-leading tackler with six total tackles (four solo), two sacks and one quarterback hurry in Saturday’s win over the Crimson Tide.
Fellow Guyer product Jackson Arnold also saw some playing time in the game, rushing four times for 11 yards in brief relief of starter Dillon Gabriel. Arnold has shown flashes of brilliance early in the year as he completed 11 of 11 pass attempts for 114 yards and scored his first collegiate passing and rushing touchdowns in a 73-0 Week 1 win over Arkansas State.
Former Ryan standout Billy Bowman also had three total tackles (one solo) and one pass breakup in the victory as he continues to play an important role in the Sooners’ secondary.
Other local notables from Week 2
Guyer’s Landon Sides, a freshman at North Texas, recorded his first college catch in UNT’s loss to FIU.
Ryan alumni and brothers Emani and Jordyn Bailey featured in TCU’s win over Nicholls State. Emani had 19 carries and one catch for a total of 83 yards, while Jordyn tallied three catches for 61 yards and his first career touchdown.
Ryan’s Seth Henigan went 21 of 29 for 239 yards and two touchdowns along with one rushing touchdown in Memphis’ win over Arkansas State. Henigan connected with fellow Ryan alum Tauskie Dove for a 52-yard touchdown pass during the victory.
Lake Dallas’ Brendan Sorsby completed 9 of 16 passes for 108 yards and ran six times for 28 yards in Indiana’s 41-7 win over Indiana State.
Argyle’s Riley Van Poppel made his collegiate debut and earned his first career tackle and half a sack in Nebraska’s 36-14 loss to Colorado.
Luke Reimer has the initial pressure on the blitz to keep Sanders in the pocket then Riley Van Poppel scrapes over the top and squeezes through the line to finish the play. Half-sack for each. pic.twitter.com/22gs94M331