After weather concerns forced Tuesday's area basketball games to be postponed, many teams have now rescheduled for Saturday.
Many of Friday's games appear set to be played as scheduled with some tipoff times changed aside from Aubrey's boys and girls basketball games against Celina, which have been moved to Monday. Friday's Aubrey girls game will now be played at 2 p.m. Monday while the boys are set to tip at 3:30.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Saturday's rescheduled games for nine of the 12 area schools below with Krum, Pilot Point and Liberty Christian's plans yet to be announced.
Braswell vs. Prosper
Saturday at Braswell High, girls at noon and boys at 1:30 p.m. (varsity only)
Guyer @ Allen
Saturday at Allen High, girls at noon and boys at 1:30 p.m. (varsity only)
Argyle vs. Ryan
Saturday at Argyle High, girls at noon, boys at 1:15 p.m. (varsity only)
Denton High @ Grapevine
Saturday at Grapevine High, girls at 11:30 a.m. and boys at 1 p.m. (varsity only)
Lake Dallas vs. Colleyville Heritage
Saturday at Lake Dallas High, girls at 1 p.m. and boys at 2:30 (varsity only)
Aubrey @ Van Alstyne
Saturday at Van Alstyne High, girls at 2 p.m. and boys at 3:30 p.m. (varsity only)
Sanger @ Wichita Falls Hirschi
Saturday at WF Hirschi High, girls at 11 a.m. and boys at 12:15 p.m. (varsity only)
Ponder @ Callisburg
Saturday at Callisburg High, girls at 2 p.m. and boys at 3:30 p.m. (varsity only)
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.