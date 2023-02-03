Area basketball rescheduling
After weather concerns forced Tuesday's area basketball games to be postponed, many teams have now rescheduled for Saturday.

Many of Friday's games appear set to be played as scheduled with some tipoff times changed aside from Aubrey's boys and girls basketball games against Celina, which have been moved to Monday. Friday's Aubrey girls game will now be played at 2 p.m. Monday while the boys are set to tip at 3:30.

