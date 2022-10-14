Peyton Bowen hit
Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) sacks Braswell quarterback Keegan Byrd (4) during their game at Carrico Stadium Friday, October 14, 2022.

 Al Key/DRC

LITTLE ELM — Scoring 31 points in the second quarter made Guyer's slow start a distant memory as it coasted to a 62-7 win over Denton ISD foe Braswell.

Ja'Ryan Wallace catch
Guyer defensive back Eli Bowen (18) tries to catch Braswell wide receiver Ja'Ryan Wallace (1) as he hauls in a long pass during their game at Carrico Stadium Friday, October 14, 2022.
Eli Bowen touchdown
Guyer's Eli Bowen (18) looks back as he runs away from Braswell defensive back Andrew Grissom (23) for a touchdown during their game at Carrico Stadium Friday, October 14, 2022.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

