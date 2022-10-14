LITTLE ELM — Scoring 31 points in the second quarter made Guyer's slow start a distant memory as it coasted to a 62-7 win over Denton ISD foe Braswell.
Running back Trey Joyner led the charge offensively with 14 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns, including a 54-yard touchdown run where he narrowly avoided a pair of diving Bengal defenders. He was a key part of the Wildcats’ offensive explosion in scoring on eight straight drives from late in the first quarter through the early part of the third to blow the game open for good.
“I feel like it was just my offensive line,” Joyner said. “After that first couple of drives, it kind of just clicked. Everybody came out of rest mode, just came in and did their thing.
“We wanted to show everybody that we dominate, that the city is really ours.”
An efficient night from quarterback Jackson Arnold combined with that stout run game made the difference in the contest. Arnold completed 19-of-23 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added five carries for 65 yards and a score on the ground.
Guyer improved to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in district play with the victory. It also helped them maintain a tie for the lead in District 5-6A with key games against contenders Allen and McKinney to come over the next two weeks. Braswell, meanwhile, fell to 2-5 overall and 0-4 in district play with its playoff hopes slim.
Early on in the contest, though, the Bengals were the ones in control. They stopped Guyer on fourth-and-one from their own 40 on the Wildcats’ opening drive and marched down the field for a touchdown in six plays, capped off by a Reymundo Izzaguirre 1-yard touchdown run.
Then on the Wildcats' next drive, Dylan Smith intercepted a Jackson Arnold pass that floated in the air after Arnold's arm was hit as he threw. Some struggles on the ensuing drive meant Braswell settled for a 43-yard field goal try that was blocked by Guyer.
“I know it got away from [Braswell] at the end, but they were ready to play and we weren’t ready to play,” Guyer coach Reed Heim said. “When we are mentally ready to play, with our talent and our physicality, we’re a really, really good football team.”
It was all Wildcats from there as they scored five touchdowns and a field goal on their next six drives of the first half to blow the game open. It started with a 54-yard touchdown run by Trey Joyner, then Ford Stinson knocked in a 33-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
Arnold then ran into the end zone from 15 yards out to put Guyer ahead 17-7 with 8:38 to play in the frame. Eli Bowen scored a 43-yard rushing touchdown on the Wildcats' next series before Arnold found Si Stovall for a 7-yard touchdown pass.
Joyner capped off the first-half scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run to give Guyer a 38-7 lead heading into the half.
The Wildcats stayed hot to start the second half, posting two more touchdowns just 4:41 into the third quarter. First Joyner scored his third touchdown from 11 yards out, then Arnold found Landon Sides wide open for a 60-yard touchdown pass.
Stinson added a 23-yard field goal with 8:34 to play to make the lead 55-7. Quarterback Gage Powell added one final touchdown with 2:49 to play on a keeper off the left tackle to set the final margin.
Over the next two weeks, Guyer is set to face off with a pair of tough opponents as Allen (6-1, 4-0) comes to town before the Wildcats travel to play McKinney (5-2, 3-1). Allen beat McKinney 31-28 Friday night to stay tied with Guyer for the district lead, giving next week’s showdown huge district title implications.
The Wildcats have been bested by Allen for the last two district titles and have not won one themselves since 2014.
“Over the next two weeks, we’re playing two playoff-caliber football teams,” Heim said. “We need to prepare, not only physically and knowing what we’re doing, but get mentally ready to play these guys. When we’re into it, we’re a tough outfit.”