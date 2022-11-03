CORINTH — A second-half surge made the difference Thursday as Lake Dallas rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Denton 31-14 with a playoff berth on the line.
Lake Dallas trailed 14-10 at the break but took its first lead of the contest just under two minutes into the second half and never relinquished it.
"We came in down four at halftime and it was amazing to hear our guys talk in the locker room," Lake Dallas coach Jason Young said. "Our seniors stepped up, they led the way. When we came out it was a different team."
The Falcons clinched their first playoff berth since 2018 with the victory as District 3-5A Division II's fourth-place finisher. They will take on Grapevine in the bi-district round of the playoffs with a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday at Mustang-Panther Stadium.
Lake Dallas running backs Sam McAfee and Dylan Brauchle posted nearly identical numbers in combining for 32 carries, 203 rushing yards and one touchdown to lead the offensive charge.
Quarterback Cade Bortnem was efficient and made key plays in several short-yardage situations. Bortnem threw for all three of his touchdown passes in the second half, finishing the night completing 13 of his 20 pass attempts for 110 yards.
"We came into the fieldhouse and had a lot of seniors that stood up, they got us up," Bortnem said of the second-half shift. "I think in the first half we were moving kind of slow. We came into the fieldhouse at halftime, we kind of pepped up and our energy was flowing."
Both offenses came out of the gates firing as the two teams combined to score on the game's first four drives.
Denton (4-6, 2-4 in district) opened it up with a nine-play, 75-yard drive featuring an impressive 42-yard catch Ryan Crady hauled in with one hand to set up a one-yard Coco Brown touchdown run.
Lake Dallas (7-3, 3-3) answered with a methodical 11-play, 71-yard drive capped off by a two-yard, fourth-and-goal touchdown pass from Bortnem to Brauchle. The Broncos came right back with an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive where Brown converted a key fourth-and-one with a 17-yard run and later scored from five yards out.
Brown, a Sam Houston State pledge, finished the night and his standout high school career with 33 carries for 154 yards and the two scores.
Denton's defense came up with a key red zone stop on the next drive to hold the Falcons to a field goal and set the halftime margin at 14-10 as both offenses stalled out.
"We had pretty steady offensive flow in the first half and got derailed by a couple of penalties or we could have been up 28 to 10 at halftime," Denton coach Billy Miller said. "It ended up costing us in the long run."
Coming out firing for the second half, Lake Dallas scored quickly as Bortnem found Ethan Blakeslee for a 10-yard touchdown pass just 1:59 into the second quarter. The score gave the Falcons their first lead, one they expanded on the first play of the fourth quarter when McAfee hauled in a seven-yard touchdown pass.
Marching back down the field to try and find a response, Denton got to a fourth-and-goal chance from the one-yard line. Brown was met in the backfield on a Wildcat run play, though, for a crucial turnover on downs.
"Heart," said Young of what he saw on the play. "They're a good football team. They put all the meat in there and we kept our normal guys out on the field. They just stepped up and stuffed 'em."
McAfee ran in from four yards out late in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
For Denton, the loss was a tough pill to swallow in coming up one win short of its first playoff berth since 2016. It ended the Broncos' resurgent campaign after winning just one game each of the last two seasons.
"My heart breaks for these guys," Miller said. "We've put so much into building this program this year and getting these guys in a position to be in the playoff hunt. My heart breaks for these guys because I wanted it so bad for 'em and I know how bad they wanted it."
Lake Dallas, though, gets a chance at its first playoff game since 2018 despite suffering through a late skid. The Falcons opened the season 6-0 — their best start since 2007 — before losing their next three games coming into the regular season finale.
A win ensured Lake Dallas gets at least one more contest this fall when it takes on Grapevine next week.
"We have to play a complete football game, bottom line," Young said. "We're going to have to step up and play well."