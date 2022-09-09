A back-and-forth affair between two schools less than 8 miles apart ended in a 56-51 win for Ponder as it scored 35 second-half points to rally from a halftime deficit.
It was an offensive slugfest throughout, as the final score indicates. The two teams combined for 1,201 yards of total offense as both defenses struggled to get stops. The Lions were able to find just a little more offense than the Bobcats, though, to edge out the win.
"I just felt like the first half we really stopped ourselves," Ponder coach Kyle Cooper said. "This team is really growing up. I'm really proud of them. They're learning how to handle adversity and how to fight through that.
"At halftime they really did a good job of just getting back to neutral, regaining their composure, and just came out and executed in the second half."
Ponder quarterback Clifton Cooper led the team's offensive efforts in completing 36 of 55 pass attempts for 471 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 52 yards and one score. Cooper's most targeted receivers were Mitch Nuziard (13 catches for 189 yards and two scores) and Case Peacock (12 catches for 191 yards and two scores).
It was just the latest in a series of strong performances for Clifton Cooper, who entered the contest having thrown for 1,035 yards and 14 touchdowns in the team's first two games.
"We're going to keep doing great things, keep slinging the rock," he said. "I don't know if anybody's going to be able to stop it."
Receiving the opening kickoff, Krum (1-2) struck quickly with a three-play, 68-yard touchdown drive. It was capped off by a 53-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ty Taber to wide receiver Justin Wooten.
Taber finished the night with four touchdown passes while giving away two interceptions.
Ponder (3-0) answered on its opening series with a lengthy touchdown drive as Clifton Cooper ran it in from 16 yards out. The Bobcats responded with a 21-yard field goal to lead by three with 6:13 left in the opening frame.
Following a Ponder turnover on downs, Krum extended its edge to 10 on a 1-yard run by running back Devrin Brown, who had a 27-yard carry earlier in that drive. The Lions narrowed the margin again on the first play of the second quarter as tight end Dillon Cope ran it in from a yard out.
Taber found tight end/linebacker Alex Cordova for a 33-yard touchdown pass on the Bobcats' ensuing drive. Then Krum recovered a fumble and had a field goal blocked before Ponder narrowed the halftime deficit to three at 24-21 with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to Peacock.
"I never question the fight in our kids. They've fought all year," first-year Krum coach Chuck Caniford said. "The bottom line is, when there were plays to be made, they made ’em and we had too many missed opportunities."
A high-scoring second half saw Ponder go three-and-out on its opening drive before Krum hit on a 55-yard pass from Taber to Wooten and Brown scored from a yard out. The Lions answered with a lengthy touchdown drive capped by a 1-yard run.
Ponder then forced a Krum punt and scored again to take a 35-31 lead. The Lions got an interception courtesy of Trey Kysiak and scored on their first ensuing offensive play as Clifton Cooper found Nuziard for a 32-yard touchdown pass to lead 42-31.
More consistently finding that tempo in the second half is something Clifton Cooper felt helped Ponder rally.
"Our whole deal is tempo. We play for that tempo and strive for that tempo. We play to tire the other team out," Cooper said. "The tempo really came through right there and helped us out. They were getting tired and we just started throwing all over. It really helps."
Krum narrowed the deficit later after forcing a Cooper fumble and scoring on a 23-yard pass from Taber to Wooten to make it 42-37. Ponder then turned it over on downs and forced a punt before scoring a touchdown on a three-play drive capped by a 60-yard pass from Cooper to Nuziard.
Krum quickly answered on the first play of its next drive with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Taber to wide receiver Dakota Moore to make the score 49-44 with 3:48 to play.
Ponder then scored a crucial touchdown on fourth-and-nine in the red zone as Cooper found Peacock for a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 56-44.
Krum scored with 5.3 seconds to play on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Taber to Kobe Wall, but it could not recover an onside for one last chance to tie.
As the two teams ready for their final nondistrict games next week, improvement is front of mind for both. Krum is set to take on Caddo Mills, and Caniford preached turning over a new leaf to his players after the tough loss.
"The thing you lose sight of is these kids are still learning. It's all new on both sides of the football," Caniford said. "We're able to make big plays in all phases of the game. We just have to continue to do that on a more consistent basis and we can't leave plays out on the field."
For Ponder, continued growth is still the priority despite matching their best start in program history at 3-0. The Lions face Godley next Friday on the road as they look to open 4-0 for the first time ever.
"On both sides of the ball there's things for us to clean up, and special teams as well," Kyle Cooper said. "Just keep plugging one day at a time — it's still early in the season, but district's right around the corner. We just have to start really honing in on some small details in each phase of the game."