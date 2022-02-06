Since their early childhoods, Christian and Marcette Lawson have played basketball together.
Regardless of their team or age, a natural brotherly rivalry persisted.
“Especially with dunks,” Marcette said of side competitions that he and his twin brother have. “We dunk it all the time, so [Christian] will say, ‘If you get that dunk, then I’m going to go get it the next play.’”
The siblings helped Ryan (16-8, 9-2) dispatch Lake Dallas (9-22, 2-9) 71-41 at Billy Ryan Gym in their District 6-5A clash in front of friends and family for senior day.
“It’s a great atmosphere,” Christian said. “We loved to have everybody show up to watch us and celebrate with us. It’s a fun moment for everybody. It’s a pretty good feeling to know that we have a team that supports us and supports everybody else.”
The Raiders were in control from the opening tip. Ryan jumped out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back, tacking on another 18 points in the second quarter for a 35-16 lead at the break.
And with every shot or block that either of the dynamic brothers had, the crowd in the gym increased its volume significantly. That included Christian’s team-leading 14 points, with Marcette picking up eight points.
Ryan put the game away for good in the third quarter with 23 points to the Falcons’ 15 points, including Hussein Oyebanji and Jordan Ware’s 13 points apiece. But the day belonged to the Raiders’ seniors and the Lawson brothers.
“They have grown in every possible way,” Ryan coach Bryce Overstreet said. “I’ve seen that growth throughout the years — from overall skill set and having the ability to be reactionary with what they do out on the floor. And then both have developed emotionally and spiritually throughout the last four years.”
But the connection that the two brothers have on the court is one that cannot be replicated. There is an instinct there that is nearly second-nature.
“It’s pretty unspoken, to be honest,” Christian said. “We just automatically know [each other.] The connection is just there, and it always has been. So, we don’t even have to speak about it. We just know what to do, and do something, react to it. And then it’s just back-and-forth type thing.”
In a three-team race, Ryan remains in contention for a district crown. The Raiders and Richland (21-6, 8-2) trail Birdville (19-9, 9-1) in the league standings.
Ryan concludes its regular season by traveling to Richland on Friday and hosting Birdville on Feb. 15.
Saturday roundup
KyeRon Lindsay racked up 18 points for Guyer in the Wildcats’ 72-57 win over Little Elm to notch their 28th win of the season.
Ponder (26-3, 11-0) took care of business over Valley View 77-36 thanks to Hayes Hutcherson’s 15-point effort.
Girls
Sha’Diamond Wilson compiled 17 points for Lake Dallas (28-4, 13-0) in the Falcons’ 60-30 win over Ryan.
Ponder (20-11, 13-0) clinched a portion of the District 10-3A title win a resounding 82-31 thrashing of Valley View. Marlee Moynagh scored 24 points for Ponder, with Kassi Ballard tallying 23 and Tate Wells with 19 points.
Gracie Hunter paced the Krum (23-11, 7-4) offense in their 84-20 victory over Springtown with 23 points.
Denton (14-18, 4-9) held off a late rally from Birdville to seal a 39-34 win. Lenna Tran was the leading Lady Broncos scorer with 15 points.