During her busy high school career, one place Carly Schmucker has found calm is on the basketball court.

The Sanger senior has certainly had plenty to do over the last four years, balancing schoolwork with playing an integral part on both the school’s volleyball and girls basketball teams.

Carly Schmucker honored for scoring 1,000 career points
Sanger forward Carly Schmucker, center, smiles with teammates while holding the ceremonial ball she received as an award for surpassing 1,000 career points earlier this season.
Carly Schmucker action
Carly Schmucker drives through the entire Wichita Falls team as Sanger beat the Coyotes 80-19 on Jan. 6.

