During her busy high school career, one place Carly Schmucker has found calm is on the basketball court.
The Sanger senior has certainly had plenty to do over the last four years, balancing schoolwork with playing an integral part on both the school’s volleyball and girls basketball teams.
She has risen to the occasion, whether in holding the volleyball program’s all-time records for kills, digs and aces or recently surpassing 1,000 career points in basketball. Through the various pressure-filled moments she has faced along the way, though, Schmucker’s place of peace has been on the court.
“It’s like a calming factor,” Schmucker said. “It’s just another place where I can be myself and not have all that pressure.”
Amid that calm on the court, Schmucker did not realize she had surpassed 1,000 career points until Sanger coach Derek Hilliard informed her. It’s an accolade she knew was possible coming into the season and prioritized it as one of her goals after seeing teammate Lexi Martin reach the mark last season.
She ultimately passed the threshold on Dec. 19, 2022, with an 18-point effort in a 70-39 victory over Denton-area foe Aubrey, later learning of the achievement from Hilliard. The team honored her achievement with a commemorative ball after last week’s blowout win over Wichita Falls.
“Not having a clue at all until I brought it to her attention really speaks to her character and how selfless she really is,” Hilliard said. “Carly epitomizes a team player, team leader. All the positive things you’d love to have out of someone, it’s her.”
Surpassing the milestone made Schmucker the third Sanger player to do so in the last three seasons amid a run of success for the program. Martin broke the 1,000-point threshold during a game last January, a little more than a year after the now-graduated Chloe Malone was honored for reaching the milestone herself.
Martin and Schmucker make up two-thirds of a crucial senior trio alongside Elaine Pomeroy, one that has the Lady Indians out to a 19-5 start to the season and ranked No. 12 in all of Class 4A in the TABC’s latest rankings.
The group has been pivotal in Sanger winning back-to-back district championships, including a 30-5 record and regional semifinal appearance last season.
“They’re the foundation of the success we’ve had over the last few years,” Hilliard said of Schmucker, Pomeroy and Martin.
Schmucker and Pomeroy have been playing both basketball and volleyball together since their sophomore years at Sanger. Schmucker said she and Martin have also been playing basketball together since either the fifth or sixth grade.
Schmucker first began playing volleyball when she was in second grade, later gravitating to basketball at the encouragement of some of her teammates. Schmucker credits the bond built with Pomeroy and Martin since as being a key part of her success in both sports.
“That long of having them as teammates has gotten us used to each other,” Schmucker said. “We push each other to what we know we can achieve. They help push me to my best.”
Another overlap between the two sports comes in the mindset that Schmucker says was instilled in her from a young age by her parents. Her dedication to improving in both volleyball and basketball has paid dividends throughout her high school career.
“What are you willing to give, and what you give you will receive after,” Schmucker said of her mentality. “Knowing I could achieve those goals in volleyball, I knew my mindset has been in that correct place. I knew if I continued it, I could achieve more.”
With the 1,000-point milestone ticked off, Schmucker has her sights set on several team-oriented goals during the remainder of her final season.
Winning a third straight district championship is high on the priority list, followed by an even deeper run in this year’s postseason.
“We want to see another district championship,” Schmucker said. “That would be another amazing honor to achieve three times in the past three years.
“I also want to see our team go back to that regional tournament, win a game and get to the finals. Maybe even state.”
