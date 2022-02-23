CARROLTON – Four months after Sanger upset Kennedale in a playoff round at Carrollton Turner, the Indians did it again.
Same venue, different sport.
After eliminating the Wildcats in volleyball, 13th-ranked Sanger bounced No. 8 Kennedale 52-45 on Tuesday in a Class 4A Region II basketball quarterfinal
Sanger (30-4) had a wire-to-wire lead before holding off the Wildcats (30-7) and advancing to the regional semifinals against No. 4 Brownsboro (36-4). Game time and site have not been determined.
“They deserve this and so much more,” Sanger coach Derek Hilliard said. "The heart they play with and the composure, we led the entire game. [Kennedale] made pushes, and we kept calm, and we just pushed right back.”
Sanger (30-4) jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but the Wildcats rallied to cut the Indians’ lead to just 13-12 entering the second quarter.
The Wildcats wouldn't let Sanger, which had a brief 23-14 cushion, run them out of the building.
“They matched us shot for shot,” said Sanger guard Lexi Martin, who had 12 points. “We just kept our composure and kept the game at our pace. We stayed under and took advantage of their mistakes.”
Kennedale guard Reagan Jackson had 26 points.
“We knew the offense ran through [Jackson],” Hilliard said. “And she hit some big shots down the stretch, but our goal was to make someone else beat us and down the stretch.”
Sanger outscored Kennedale 27-26 in the second half, an effort fueled by the Indians' Carly Schmucker and Bella Ringenberg leading the way with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Hilliard softened with emotion in front of his players after the final buzzer.
“It just shows how proud he is of us,” Martin said. “It makes us want to work hard and just go as far as we can. And I know we can go for as long as we play as well as I know we can. I know he wants it. We want it. We're just going to work our butts off.”
Sanger's ultimate goal as it treads through the postseason?
“A gold medal and going to San Antonio," Hilliard said. "That's what these girls want.”
Braswell 57, Plano East 54
Read our game report from the Bengals' Class 6A Region I quarterfinal win.
Liberty Christian 50, Prestonwood 33
Colorado State recruit Jaydn Fife had 18 points and Emma Kay Mattin added 10 as the Warriors (28-7) rolled in the TAPPS 6A area round.
Boys
Guyer 73, Lewisville 60
KyeRon Lindsay had 27 points for Guyer (30-5) and Conner Newton had 22, helping the No. 12 Wildcats down Lewisville 73-60 in a bi-district game Tuesday at Lake Dallas.
Guyer, which also beat Lewisville 80-52, in December, will face 17th-ranked Arlington Martin (25-7) in the area round Friday at Keller Timber Creek.
Argyle 64, Benbrook 28
No statistics were reported from Argyle's blowout bi-district win. The ninth-ranked Eagles (26-6) advance to the area round Friday against Brownwood (24-9) at Brock High School.
Oak Cliff Faith Family 84, Aubrey 51
The Chaps were no match for the No. 1 team in Class 4A in the bi-district round. Zac Hamilton, Carter May and Rhet Bleemel combined for 43 points to lead Aubrey, which ended its season with a 18-15 mark.
Ponder 84, Maypearl 40
Tyler Long (21 points), Timber Crider (17 points) and Graham Whitewood (14 points) helped the No. 21 Lions rout Maypearl Tuesday in the bi-district round. Ponder (30-3) advances to the area round later this week to face Bells (25-6). Time and site have not been determined.