Sanger receiver Easton Elsey

Sanger receiver Easton Elsey breaks a tackle during a game against Mineral Wells on Friday night in Sanger. The Indians beat the Rams 63-21.

 Courtesy photo/Sanger ISD

SANGER — Sanger ripped off 56 unanswered points during one stretch Friday night to roll to a 63-20 win over Mineral Wells.

The Sanger offense was balanced all night long, with senior quarterback Logan Lewis connecting with several receivers throughout the night, including senior wideout Ben Turnbow on a jet sweep to open the scoring.

Sanger's Lewis and Shackelford

Sanger quarterback Logan Lewis (18) and receiver Austin Shackelford (12) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during a game against Mineral Wells on Friday in Sanger.

