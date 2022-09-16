SANGER — Sanger ripped off 56 unanswered points during one stretch Friday night to roll to a 63-20 win over Mineral Wells.
The Sanger offense was balanced all night long, with senior quarterback Logan Lewis connecting with several receivers throughout the night, including senior wideout Ben Turnbow on a jet sweep to open the scoring.
Coach Rocky Smart had one particular part of the team he wanted to heap praise on.
“The offensive line [was the MVP] when you score 63 points” Smart said. “Those guys played extremely hard, and the quarterback had great time.”
The Rams came out on their second drive of the game with nine straight running plays, the majority going through junior running back Jose Garcia. They tied the game midway through the first quarter on a one-yard run by senior quarterback Mason Facteau.
From then on, it was all Sanger.
After recovering a fumble on the first Rams drive, the Sanger defense was able to force two more fumbles and also set up prime field position twice when the ball was snapped over Mineral Wells' punter's head two different times.
The second time it happened, it set up the Sanger offense at the Rams' two-yard line, where senior receiver Steven Bush ran it in to put the Indians up 28-7.
Smart was proud of the adjustments his team made early in the game.
“Once we adjusted to their speed, defensively, we fit really well and we made the gaps really hard to get through,” Smart said.
Trailing the game 42-7 coming out of an extended halftime for Sanger's homecoming festivities, Mineral Wells decided to try an onside kick, but the Indians easily recovered it at their own 35-yard line.
Sanger did not let up after that, with its first play of the half featuring Lewis and Turnbow connecting on a 63-yard pass, with Turnbow taking it the majority of the way himself.
Two plays later, senior receiver Kollin Shumate ran in yet another touchdown from one yard out to give Sanger a 49-7 lead.
The Rams turned the ball back over on downs in four short plays at their own 32-yard line.
Given prime field position, the Sanger offense ran into a bit of trouble, but was still able to find a way into the end zone. The offense had first and goal, but committed two false start penalties to push fourth and goal all the way to the 18-yard line.
Lewis dropped back and threw a dart to wide-open senior receiver Chandler Bowland for the score to put them up 56-7.
Two late scores in the fourth quarter made the final score a bit closer.
With the district portion of the Indians' schedule opening up next week against Gainesville (0-4), Smart has a few things he’ll be focused on.
“We don’t want to live on big plays,” he said. “They had some chunk plays on us, and we want to get to where we’re winning more on first down, and not giving them six or seven yards on first down."