CARROLLTON — All week leading up to Sanger’s Class 4A Region II bi-district matchup with 10th-ranked Kennedale, coach Scott Montgomery told his players they were more than capable of winning.
Fortunately for Sanger, Montgomery was right, and his team believed him. Sanger shocked Kennedale at Carrollton R.L. Turner High School on Monday night, dispatching their opponents in four sets (17-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-18).
“I've been trying to tell them for a week, that they're going to be tough,” Montgomery said of Kennedale. “But if we show up and do the best, we can win. When they got in and watch the film themselves, they came in and said, ‘Coach, we really can win this.’”
Of course, it was no easy matchup. Kennedale, ranked No. 10 this week in the Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, was coming off back-to-back state semifinals appearances.
From the beginning of the match, it was a dogfight between the Lady Indians and Kennedale. The Lady Kats’ defensive front was airtight through the first set and a half, leaving Sanger looking a little frazzled.
Then midway through the second set, something clicked. After a timeout, the Lady Indians went on a 12-2 run to take the second set before they bulldozed their way through the third set. Sanger held off a late rally by Kennedale and sealed their second-set win on a Carly Schmucker kill.
“I felt like we came out a little slow in the first set,” Montgomery said. “I wish I could say what it was we found, but we found something in the second set. We've got nine seniors. Maybe they're not ready to be done.”
When asked what exactly was said during that pivotal timeout, Montgomery alluded to tightening up some of the team’s defensive approach to ensure they did not give away easy points.
“Sometimes we play ugly volleyball, but we're just trying to keep the ball off the court,” Montgomery said. “I have some really smart girls who have played volleyball for a long time. They know how to attack things. And if we're being honest, all the pressure was on [Kennedale].”
Speaking of Schmucker, she racked up 12 kills and 16 digs as a driving force behind Sanger's scrappy play. But not without the help of Lindzi Thomas, who compiled six kills of her own and held down the defensive end with 26 digs.
From the second set forward, Sanger was in the driver’s seat the rest of the way, leaving the vaunted Lady Kats flustered and scrambling to get back into the match.
And with emotions running high on both side of the court, Montgomery knew he had to reel in his team and have them focus on the task at hand.
“Some people play better when they're angry,” Montgomery said. “But I definitely don't want to be unsportsmanlike. And that was the main thing ... I didn't want us to lose our cool and let that be our unraveling.”
Kelsey Amyx and Hanna English each walked away from the winning effort with six kills each, with English pairing five blocks on the defensive side with her kills. Avery Donaldson finished with 19 digs as well.
But it will not get easier for the Sanger squad. With each ensuring round that awaits them, a tougher opponent will be facing them. If Monday night is any indication of the Lady Indians' mindset, Montgomery feels they should be just fine.
“We just played the two-time regional champs,” Montgomery said immediately after the win. “But I just told them if we can play like that, we can hang with anybody and we give ourselves a chance. We will come out and play all out, and hopefully now they believe me.”
“I told the girls in our last practice, ‘If y'all believe, that makes about 15 of us.’ We knew we were the underdogs. And it's fun to be the underdogs.”