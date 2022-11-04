Sanger quarterback Logan Lewis (18) and receiver Austin Shackelford (12) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during a game earlier this season. The Indians clinched a playoff spot with their victory over Bridgeport on Thursday night.
SANGER — In a high-scoring game that had both teams racking up touchdowns, Sanger came out on top with a 71-43 win over Bridgeport to clinch a playoff spot.
The win keeps Sanger (7-3, 3-3 in district) in possession of the fourth place position in District 5-4A Division II. This will be the team's third consecutive postseason appearance, though its seeding can still change depending on the result of Krum's game against Gainesville on Friday.
After a dominant win against Farmersville last Friday, Sanger was able to enter its regular season finale knowing a win would secure a playoff berth. Fourth-year coach Rocky Smart said he is proud to see his team improving year after year.
“I’m super excited for our guys, we put in a lot of hard work and it's nice to see them play well in our last regular season game,” Smart said. “It means a lot to me because these seniors were eighth graders when I got here that spring, so I’ve been their coach all through high school. It’s cool to watch these kids grow up and get better at football.”
Quarterback Logan Lewis led the team offensively with five total touchdowns as running back Steven Bush posted three rushing touchdowns. Wide receiver Ben Turnbow also put up three scores.
“I think the main people that need to be in the spotlight is the o-line,” Lewis said. “I had all day to throw the football. Whenever you have that, it’s easy throwing touchdowns.”
Sanger started out the scoring with a rushing touchdown by Bush from 18 yards out. The team went on to take a 20-point lead after Lewis found wide receivers Chandler Bowland and Austin Shackelford on a pair of deep touchdown passes.
Bridgeport snagged its first score with a dive into the end zone on a short run, and the teams took turns putting up touchdowns in a game that did not slow down offensively.
Bridgeport found itself within 13 points about three minutes into the second quarter, but Sanger was able to pull away after Lewis launched the ball down the field and into the hands of Turnbow for a 54-yard touchdown pass.
Lewis found Turnbow again in the end zone for another score before another long-bomb touchdown pass put Sanger up 47-28 going into halftime.
Sanger ran away with it after the second half began with a muffed kick from the Bridgeport returner on the half's opening kickoff.
Lewis ran the ball into the end zone for a score and Bridgeport was unable to possess the ball for long as defensive back Kyle Watts picked off a pass on the next possession. Bush scored his second rushing touchdown of the night on the ensuing drive.
Bridgeport was again unable to hold onto the ball as Bowland snagged another interception and put Sanger on the Bridgeport 14. A field goal followed to put the team up 64-28 to end the third quarter.
A fast-moving clock in the fourth quarter showcased a final pair of Bridgeport touchdowns and Bush’s third rushing touchdown on the night.
“Logan was out there throwing to open receivers tonight, our o-line was blocking good and everyone was just playing amazing on the offensive side,” Turnbow said. “We’re going to keep improving every day until we get to that playoff game.”