Sanger’s football program has been a consistent playoff qualifier over the last decade-plus.
The Indians have made it to the postseason in eight of the last 10 seasons aside from a pair of tough years in 2018 and 2019 when they went a combined 1-19. Advancing beyond the first round has been a bit more of a challenge, however, with just two postseason runs going to Round 2 and none beyond that point.
Those playoff victories came in 2014 and 2015, a pair of seasons where the Indians won a combined 19 games.
His team will have to overcome some tough losses from last season’s squad to reach those lofty goals this fall, but an intriguing core of players leaves plenty of room for optimism.
“I wasn’t here last year, I’m not trying to take any credit for that, but they had a great year last year,” Rogers said. “We’re just going to try to build off of that, continue what they did last year and try to get better.
“I told ‘em to dream big. Let’s set our dreams high and be better than anybody that came before you.”
Sanger's 2023 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 25
FW Benbrook
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1
at Ferris
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8
Nevada Community
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15
at Mineral Wells
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22
Gainesville*
7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29
at Van Alstyne*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6
Krum*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Aubrey*
7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27
Farmersville*
7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3
at Bridgeport*
7:30 p.m.
*District 5-4A DII
Star power
Senior linebacker Phillip Lerma is perhaps the Indians’ most proven returner after anchoring the defense a season ago.
Lerma posted a team-high 95 total tackles, including 63 solo stops, two tackles for a loss and a pair of fumble recoveries as part of a Sanger defense that surrendered just under 32 points per game. Six of the unit’s top eight tacklers and eight of the 11 starters are gone, including standout defensive lineman Jyreese Jones.
Those departures combined with heavy skill position losses offensively make Lerma one of the Indians’ top returners and a key player to build the defense around.
Team strength
Sanger’s experience along the offensive front looks to be one of the team’s biggest strengths this fall as the Indians integrate new faces at many of the skill spots.
Hulking senior offensive linemen Javier Zuniga and Canyon Thomison, who are each listed at 6-foot-2 and at least 270 pounds, headline the group. Sophomore Camden Turbeville, also listed at 6-foot-2, is another name to watch upfront as the Indians hope to make life easier for a host of new skill position players.
Among the team’s key losses are quarterback Logan Lewis (3,383 total yards, 38 total TDs), running back Steven Bush (1,073 rushing yards, 21 total TDs) and wide receiver Ben Turnbow (906 receiving yards, 9 TDs).
A steady showing from Sanger’s offensive line could help ease the process of incorporating so many new faces.
Area of concern
As mentioned above, the program’s biggest area of concern, or at least uncertainty, lies in replacing much of its offensive production from a season ago.
Lewis was one of the area’s most efficient and productive quarterbacks, completing more than 63% of his passes while also being the team’s second-leading rusher behind fellow all-area honoree Bush. Turnbow led the receiving corps, but he is not the only loss as five of the team’s top six receivers depart.
The good news for the Indians is that several players look well-positioned to take on bigger roles this fall.
Senior wide receiver/defensive back Easton Elsey has impressed throughout the spring and summer after catching 19 passes for 231 yards and one touchdown last season.
Junior running back Luke Thompson could be a key factor in the backfield after transferring from Liberty Christian, where he tallied 104 carries for 450 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns in six games as the starting running back. Sophomore running back/linebacker Reginald “Reggie” Jones is another player to watch in the backfield.
Rogers also said three players are in the running for the quarterback job, and those who do not land the starting job will move over to wide receiver.
How well all of those players are able to fill their new roles will be crucial in determining Sanger’s ceiling.
“There’s a lot of success by some younger teams, but they haven’t been under fire on Friday night,” Rogers said. “There’s a lot of holes those guys are going to play and take the spot of. We have to make sure they’re ready when the lights come on.”
Game of the year
As the Indians head into the season with high expectations, their clash with defending district champion Aubrey will serve as an important measuring stick for Rogers’ squad.
The Chaparrals took District 5-4A DII rather handily a season ago as they won all six of their district bouts by at least 21 points. They dispatched Sanger by a score of 56-14 last year, tying the Indians’ lowest point total of the season. They fell 17-14 to Gainesville.
Aubrey is once again the early district favorite but loses plenty of key players from a senior class that was instrumental in the program’s run of three straight regional semifinal appearances.
A strong showing against the Chaps could go a long way in Sanger’s pursuit of a fourth straight playoff berth.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.