Sanger’s football program has been a consistent playoff qualifier over the last decade-plus.

Sanger's 2023 Schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 25 FW Benbrook 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Ferris 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 Nevada Community 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Mineral Wells 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 Gainesville* 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Van Alstyne* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 Krum* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Aubrey* 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 Farmersville* 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Bridgeport* 7:30 p.m.
*District 5-4A DII

