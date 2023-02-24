Chad Rogers, left, shakes hands with Sanger Superintendent Tommy Hunter after the Sanger school board approved Rogers' hiring as the school's head football coach and boys athletic director Friday morning.
The longtime high school football coach has compiled a 159-94 career record with stints at Snyder, Denison and most recently Tioga. Rogers spent the last two seasons serving as Tioga's athletic director and head football coach before making the move to Sanger.
The news comes more than a month after Rocky Smart resigned as Sanger’s head football coach on the same day longtime athletic director Chuck Galbreath announced his retirement. Smart had been the program’s head coach since his February 2019 hiring, and Galbreath became solely the athletic director in 2016 after serving in both posts concurrently dating back to 2007.
