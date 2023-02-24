Sanger's Chad Rogers and Tommy Hunter
Chad Rogers, left, shakes hands with Sanger Superintendent Tommy Hunter after the Sanger school board approved Rogers' hiring as the school's head football coach and boys athletic director Friday morning.

 John Fields/DRC

SANGER — Chad Rogers is officially Sanger's new head football coach and boys athletic director after he was unanimously approved for the roles by Sanger's school board Friday morning.

