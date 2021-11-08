PROSPER — Rivalries are one of the best things about sports. There is a history between the teams and a healthy amount of respect, and disdain, for the opposing team. Now, add that into a playoff game and it’s a completely different level.
Sanger’s Cinderella season ended in Prosper on Monday night in the Class 4A Region II quarterfinals against district foe Celina, as the Lady Indians made their best attempt to complete a comeback from a two-set hole, eventually falling in four sets (25-15, 25-29, 25-23, 26-24).
Out of the gate the Lady Indians, who have embraced the underdog role all season, looked rattled on the court, allowing Celina to jump out to a 6-0 lead in the first set, which the Lady Bobcats controlled for its entirety.
“It might have been a little bit like nerves or [they] didn’t want to make a mistake,” Sanger coach Scott Montgomery said. “And then once you’re down two sets, I mean, there’s nothing to lose. And we played more like that after the second set, and that’s why we won the third and why we had a chance in the fourth. We were playing a little more like we had nothing to lose.”
Indeed, after dropping each of the first two sets to a relentless Celina offense that continued to pick apart the Sanger defense, the Lady Indians turned it around in the third set and held off a rally by the Lady Bobcats to get themselves back into the match.
Most of that was attributed to the stellar performance Carly Schmucker turned in, with 18 kills and 24 digs, while Lindzi Thomas racked up 13 kills and 14 digs.
“I think we stopped playing scared,” Montgomery said. “Our timing was a little bit off at the beginning and we finally played with a little more heart. Most teams have great heart and great fight all season long. And in the first set, we were still on the bus, I guess. The second set it showed up to gain some momentum.
“But that was really it like — we didn’t change what we were trying to do. It was just that we were executing better.”
Defensively for the Lady Indians, Celina continued to find holes and open spots before Sanger was finally able to slow the bleeding in the final two sets, but it was too little, too late.
“They’re very smart with their placement, especially on tips,” Montgomery said of the Celina offensive attack. “They’ve also got good hitters and you have to be ready for them to hit, and then when they tip, you’ve just got to get on your toes and ready to go. And at times we were, and at times we got lulled to sleep. They were just mixing up their shots and keeping us guessing.”
However, Celina refused to relinquish the hold they had most of the match, matching the newly found momentum that Sanger found heading into the fourth set. The Lady Bobcats matched Sanger shot for shot every step of the way, including rallying from a 20-15 deficit to go on a 11-4 run to put it away for good.
But for a team that not many people gave a chance toward the end of the regular season and heading into the playoffs, and then went on to stun Kennedale in the opening round, there is no shame in what they accomplished this season in their eyes.
“These girls could have been left for dead when district ended,” Montgomery said. “They showed what they’re made of in the playoffs. If we start the way we played in Set 3 and 4, who knows how this matches up.
“That’s why we’ve had better support this year from our fans than we’ve had in three years. They believed in these girls, they knew that these girls are fighters and have a lot of heart. And it’s easy to embrace that role of the underdog because again, nothing to lose.”