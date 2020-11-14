FRISCO — Coming out of halftime Saturday, the Sanger Indians looked as though everything that had plagued them in the first half had miraculously been fixed. Their offense was suddenly firing on all cylinders, special teams had just come up with a huge onside kick recovery to set up another score, and the team was playing mistake-free.
Then reality set in fast for the surging Indians. Iowa Park’s offense had been nearly impossible to stop all night, and it was going to be a tall task for any defense to slow them down long enough to pull out a win.
Iowa Park scored three of the game’s next four touchdowns to break open a 13-all ballgame and got a huge night from running back Jaydon Southard, who racked up 259 rushing yards and three touchdowns to pull away for a 34-20 win in a Class 4A playoff opener at the Ford Center at The Star.
Southard scored on touchdown runs of 8, 13 and 50 yards. That last score came with 4:23 left on the clock with his team nursing a seven-point lead. Quarterback Cirby Coheley added 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
“I thought we played super hard. Hats off to Iowa Park. We just didn’t make enough things go our way in the first half. We finally got some traction and got back in it; I just wish we could have done that a little bit sooner,” Sanger coach Rocky Smart said. “It could have been a lopsided game. But our guys kept fighting.
“[Southard and Coheley] see the holes so well. All they need is a little crease.”
This was Sanger’s first playoff appearance since 2017. Tallyn Welborn had 159 rushing yards and added a 24-yard touchdown catch early in the third quarter to tie the game at 13. Rylan Smart threw for 195 yards and accounted for three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).
But it was a rough night overall for the Indians, who turned the ball over three times and managed just 141 first-half yards. Adding insult to injury, the Indians cobbled together a long drive to the Iowa Park 2-yard line with five seconds to play in the first half. Rather than go for a field goal, the offense stayed on the field and tried to eke in a score. Smart rolled to his right on the play and raced toward the pylon before being stopped short as time expired.
Even with those miscues, Sanger trailed by only 13 coming out of halftime.
“Nobody was down. We’ve won big, and we’ve come back from large deficits. We’ve even won a few close ones,” coach Smart said. “I still felt like we were right where we needed to be. The kids believed in themselves.”
Needing to go to work quickly, Sanger engineered a quick touchdown drive on its first possession of the second half, capping it with a 30-yard pass from Rylan Smart to Zach Shepard. The Indians immediately went for the onside kick and recovered, then scored again when Smart found Welborn for his lone touchdown of the night.
Suddenly, the game was tied. But that momentum was short-lived.
Southard added a 13-yard touchdown run with 7:56 left in the third quarter to give Iowa Park a 20-13 lead. Sanger couldn’t answer on its next drive, and the Hawks capitalized with a 53-yard touchdown run by Coheley.
With 6:08 to play in the game, Sanger sacked Coheley to force a turnover on downs. But Iowa Park’s defense stiffened and sacked Smart on a third and long from deep in Sanger territory.
“Last year, we were 1-9, and nothing went our way. I’m just so proud we turned it around and got Sanger back to where it needs to be,” coach Smart said. “We were literally picked to lose every game, but these guys came to work every day and made themselves a really good football team.”