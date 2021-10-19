SANGER — With just one week to go in the high school volleyball season, every win is going to count for those squads that are still battling for playoff spots.
Right on cue, Sanger got one of those wins over Gainesville in their District 9-4A matchup Tuesday night, when the Lady Indians swept the match 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 to nab their sixth district victory of the season.
It was a bittersweet night for Sanger with the Lady Indians bidding a farewell to nine senior players in Tuesday’s emotional win.
Sanger was in complete control for the first two sets of the meeting, cruising to a pair of wins thanks in part to an offensive attack that seemed to score at will and capitalize on the mistakes of a two-win Gainesville team.
Senior standout Lindzi Thomas had nine kills, 10 digs and 10 assists to team up with fellow senior Hanna English, who had seven kills and two digs, but Sanger coach Scott Montgomery made a point in the offensive game plan to spread the scoring opportunities around.
“Some great sacrifice of girls who are normally in the rotation,” Montgomery said. “They knew tonight they may not get in or get in very little, and they had great attitudes about it. It was definitely a point to get [some of the younger players] as much playing time tonight as possible.”
One of those younger players was junior Carly Schmucker, who led the Lady Indians with 12 kills on the offensive side of the ball.
“Carly Schmucker is a junior and she’s a stud hitter,” Montgomery said. “That’s part of the reason why I left her in the lineup, knowing she would be a good go-to for kills.”
Not to be forgotten were seniors Olivia Stanley and Kelsey Amyx, with Stanley racking up 16 digs on the defensive end and two kills while Amyx totaled four kills.
Still, things began to look like they were getting away from Sanger for the majority of the third set.
Gainesville mounted a comeback midway through the set, taking an 11-10 lead before they began to trade blows with Sanger until the Lady Indians went on a 5-0 run to make it 20-15, forcing the Lady Leopards to take a timeout.
“When you know you should win the match, [you might] put it in cruise control, and I think that happened a little bit, being senior night,” Montgomery said.
“I know they were trying to spread the ball to some people that don’t normally get to hit, and which I appreciate,” Montgomery said. “They’re good teammates to each other, and this is a really close group of girls.”
Following Tuesday night’s win, the Lady Indians will turn their attention to Friday’s game against a stout Celina team that is undefeated in district play and 32-1 overall. Sanger currently sits in fourth place and is looking to simply control what they can control.
But they know the path will be a fight the rest of the way.
“We start focusing again tomorrow,” Montgomery said. “We just have to take care of business the rest of the way and if that means we play on a tiebreaker, then that’s playoff game No. 1. We’re fighting for that.”