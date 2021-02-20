COPPELL — After losses to Dallas Pinkston in 2019 and 2020 ended Sanger’s playoff runs early, the Lady Indians believed this year would be different.
Circumstances were stacked against them, though, with Sanger facing the Lady Vikings’ (23-5) fierce pressure defense with only one practice due to the inclement weather and before that their first-round bi-district playoff game won by forfeit. It was not an ideal situation entering Saturday afternoon’s contest at Coppell High School, but Sanger fought.
The Lady Indians (20-6) bolted out to a 6-0 lead and led at halftime 25-22, but eventually Pinkston found its footing and stormed back to defeat Sanger 57-46 in the Class 4A Region II area playoff round.
“This is the third year in a row we’ve played [Pinkston] and we just continue to get better and we did all we could do,” Sanger coach Derek Hilliard said. “This year we believed. Last year we were scared to death, but this year we were ready and knew we could do it. They fought till the end, it just doesn’t always work out.”
As if it wasn’t hard enough to play the frenetic and explosive Lady Vikings, senior Chloe Malone got into foul trouble. Three fouls in the first quarter and another in the second sent the Lady Indians’ star wing to the bench, forcing Hilliard to drop into a zone.
That’s when Pinkston started burying 3-pointers. By the end, the Lady Vikings had hit six 3-pointers, each time allowing them to set up their vaunted press.
“We had Chloe on their leading scorer, but then we had to go to the zone, which worked for a while, but then they started hitting [3-pointers],” Hilliard said. "They had a little bit more than we could handle today and when [two key players] get in foul trouble, it’s tough.
Still, Sanger continued scrapping, staying within reach until late in the fourth quarter. Malone eventually fouled out in the final frame with nine points. Sophomore Lexi Martin led the Lady Indians with 16 points while fellow sophomore Carly Shumaker pitched in 11 of her own.
Last year, Hilliard said the loss to Pinkston was a “baptism by fire” for his young team. Fueled by the defeat, his team won District 9-4A and finished the season with 20 wins after being picked to finish third in the district before the year.
The loss will leave a sour taste after a strong season, but Hilliard is excited to see how his team can take yet another step forward.
“These girls have proven people wrong all year and they almost did again today,” Hilliard said. “If we can get to this point in this season, between COVID the bad weather, we can do anything.
“[We know] this is what it’s going to take, and we have to find a way to get over this hump.”