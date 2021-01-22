SANGER — Talk about halftime adjustments.
Down by two at halftime on Friday, the Sanger Lady Indians scored 27 points in the third quarter while holding a bewildered Melissa Cardinals team to just six points en route to a 75-52 win that clinched the District 9-4A title with two games to play.
Sanger (16-5, 9-1 district) previously hadn’t won a district title since the 2010-11 season.
“Honestly, the only thing we talked about at halftime was defense,” Sanger coach Derek Hilliard said. “[Wendy Clemmons] was killing us. If you look at Melissa’s shot chart, they had three shots outside, and the rest were her in the paint. We just made adjustments. We told them to back up, make her shoot a tough step-back shot and make the others beat us because she was beating us by herself. And that’s exactly what the girls did.
“They were just reading the defense and making good plays.”
Clemmons had 16 of her 22 points by halftime but was held scoreless in the third quarter as the Lady Indians rattled off a 17-0 run before Melissa finally put its first points of the second half on the board. The onslaught continued well into the fourth quarter, as Sanger opened that frame with a 12-3 run.
By that point, the Lady Indians had built an insurmountable 71-43 lead.
Bella Ringenberg was an unstoppable force in the paint all night for Sanger while finishing with 20 points. Carly Schmucker and Chloe Malone weren’t far behind with 17 each. Lexi Martin finished with 13.
It was a dramatic turnaround considering how the first half played out. Sanger jumped out to an early lead but struggled to defend Clemmons, who scored six points over the first eight minutes and added another 10 in the second quarter. With its top star seemingly scoring at will, Melissa led by as many as seven points twice in the second half.
Sanger stuck around, though, and used a 10-4 run just before halftime to trim the Melissa lead to two.
That’s when Sanger flipped its switch. Schmucker and Malone sank two quick buckets to open the third and give the Lady Indians a lead they’d never relinquish. Leading by 19 going into the fourth quarter, Sanger continued spreading the ball around and extended its lead to 28 midway through the frame.
The win gives Sanger a season sweep over Melissa.
“Winning district is hard,” Hilliard said. “I’ve won them as a player and coach at different schools, but there is so much work that goes into it. It’s a huge relief, but it’s not for me. It’s for them. Just to see them get to do this is awesome.”