Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 12:41 pm
Sanger football coach Rocky Smart gives his players high-fives during a 2020 game. Smart confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle Thursday morning that he is stepping down as the program's head coach.
High school athletics reporter
Sanger head football coach Rocky Smart will not return for another year after four seasons leading the program, he confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle Thursday morning.
The news was first reported by Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp via Twitter.
Smart compiled a 21-21 overall record in four years at the helm. He led the Indians to a 7-4 record and third consecutive playoff appearance this fall before they suffered an opening-round defeat to No. 1-seed Caddo Mills.
The loss ended several seniors' careers who were eighth graders when Smart was hired back in February of 2019, making for an emotional night for all involved.
“It’s been really special to me, and I hope they had a great time, because I know the coaches have,” Smart told the Record-Chronicle after the defeat.
In his four years with the program, Smart helped the program improve from a winless 2018 season to a 1-9 record his first year and three straight seasons of five wins or more from 2020-22.
The latest season brings Smart's career record to 110-62 in 24 years of coaching experience, including stints as head coach at Clyde, Seymour and Nazareth.
This story will be updated later with additional information.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.
