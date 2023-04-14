SANGER — Heading into the top of the seventh inning with a 6-1 lead, Sanger looked to be well-positioned to finish off an impressive nondistrict victory over No. 23-ranked Farmersville.
A six-run frame quickly flipped the script, however, putting the Indians behind for the first time in the contest. They rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh and had a chance to win it with the bases loaded and one out, but could not capitalize.
The Farmers then plated six more runs in the top of the eighth to take a 13-7 win Friday at Sanger High.
The loss snapped the Indians’ (17-9) five-game winning streak, in which they had scored an average of 20.6 runs per game to knock off several district foes. Friday’s competitive nondistrict clash with a team the caliber of Farmersville (20-3) is one Palacios feels his team can learn from.
“I have to keep some pitchers on a pitch count, and certain kids I’m going to pitch tomorrow, so I can’t waste ‘em,” Sanger coach Yancarlo Palacios said. “It’s a little difficult, but I thought we should have finished that. It’s a good learning experience. It was a good, playoff atmosphere.
“They haven’t been to the playoffs all of their high school careers, and we’re going to be there this year. It was a good test for us.”
The night’s loss does not diminish what has already been one of the Indians’ best seasons in recent memory.
Sanger has 17 wins thus far and is on track to make the first playoff appearance for any player on the team. In his first year as the team’s head coach, Palacios’ squad seems to have a new energy about them that has turned into success on the field more often than not.
“The biggest thing is they want to win,” Palacios said. “They bought in pretty quickly, and it’s been awesome. They’ve been able to play for each other. Our motto is ‘best,’ because I expect them to give me their best. I don’t want them to be anybody else. I want them to give me their best every single day.”
It was Sanger that held the early edge in Friday’s game as it scored six runs in the second inning.
The Indians loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a single, then scored a run apiece on a pair of well-placed bunts by Phillip Lerma and Mason Allen. Chase Wernimont doubled in two more runs with a well-hit ball to left field that the wind carried past a sprinting fielder.
Allen scored on a passed ball, then Bryson Liechty singled to score Bryson Valencia, who entered as a courtesy runner for Wernimont.
Those six runs looked to be plenty over the following innings as the Indians kept Farmersville scoreless through the first five frames.
An overrun fly ball to center field with two outs in the top of the sixth allowed the Farmers’ first run to score, though the hitter was thrown out going for second base.
Farmersville then came back up to bat needing at least five runs in the top of the seventh to extend the game. The Farmers loaded the bases with no outs, setting the stage for their big inning.
One run scored on a one-out walk, then another came across on a fielder’s choice as a throw home missed the mark. Another run was singled in, keeping the bases loaded for the fourth run of the frame to be walked in. Farmersville added two more on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly to take a 7-6 lead into the bottom half of the inning.
Sanger had one more response in the bottom of the inning as a pair of singles to open the frame set the stage for Dylan Echols to drive in the tying run. An intentional walk of Lerma loaded the bases with one out, but a strikeout and flyout denied the Indians a chance to win the game.
The Farmers scored six more runs in the top of the eighth inning to pull away for good.
Sanger will have to quickly turn the page from Friday’s defeat as they prepare for Saturday’s game at Fort Worth Benbrook. The contest represents another nondistrict test before next week’s important district series with Burkburnett.
“It’s going to be a really good test for us going to their place,” Palacios said of the Benbrook game. “I told them, it’s exactly like the playoffs. You’re going to play a night game and then have to wake up and play early. I hope we can adjust to it well, and I really think that we will. I think they’ll be fired up to play tomorrow.”
