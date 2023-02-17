In a game for District 7-4A's third seed ahead of the postseason, Sanger found itself in an early hole and could never fully recover as it fell 53-42 to Gainesville.
The Indians (17-17) ended district play tied with the Leopards (20-12) for third place in the district at 3-5. Rather than the commonly used coinflip tiebreaker, the teams played a tiebreaker game to determine which would get the better playoff seed after splitting their regular season series.
The loss means Sanger takes the fourth seed into the bi-district round of the postseason where it will face Denton-area foe Krum (20-10), the District 8-4A champion.
Sanger found itself in an early 14-3 hole against the Bulldogs and could never quite rally all the way back in the defeat.
"We had no intensity the whole game," Sanger coach Bobby Stastny said. "They were ready to play and we weren't. That's all it comes down to."
Still, the Indians' 17 regular season wins in Stastny's first season at the helm are more than the 11 the program tallied over the last two seasons combined. That performance helped Sanger earn its first playoff berth since the 2018-19 season.
Game summary
Gainesville came out of the gates firing, breaking away to its 14-3 edge early and holding a 22-12 lead after a quarter. Gainesville's Max Nelley outscored Sanger's collective first-quarter effort with 14 points in the frame, making four 3-pointers in the opening period before finishing the night with 20 points.
Sanger cut into the deficit with a strong start to the second quarter, making it 26-21 with 3:10 left in the period before Gainesville went on a 7-0 run to lead 33-21 by halftime. The Indians failed to pull closer than eight points back in the third quarter and fell behind by 17 points later in the fourth period before some late baskets made the final margin a bit closer.
The defeat means Gainesville wins the season series 2-1, having beaten Sanger 68-58 earlier this season before falling to the Indians 82-70 in the second meeting.
"Just no intensity," Stastny said. "We beat 'em in our place and were up by 30, so maybe we thought we were going to do it again."
Standout players
Sophomore forward Hunter Nelms led the Indians' scoring effort with 22 points. Jordyn Brown came in behind him with eight points, while Brandon Hodge scored seven.
What's next?
Sanger opens the playoffs Tuesday night against Krum, taking on the top-seeded Bobcats at Guyer High with tipoff set for 8 p.m.
Stastny knows a better showing than in Friday's loss will be needed for the Indians to upset Krum and continue their season.
"We have to play better than that," Stastny said. "Krum will play man-to-man and they're straight basketball players — they're good.
"If we're not ready, it doesn't matter who we play."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.