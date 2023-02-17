Sanger's Eastin Elsey and Dylan Brown
Sanger’s Eastin Elsey, left, and Dylan Brown fight for a loose ball with Gainesville’s Max Nelley during their tiebreaker game at Ryan High School on Friday.

 Al Key/For the DRC

In a game for District 7-4A’s third seed ahead of the postseason, Sanger found itself in an early hole and could never fully recover as it fell 53-42 to Gainesville.

The Indians (17-17) ended district play tied with the Leopards (20-12) for third place in the district at 3-5. Rather than the commonly used coin-flip tiebreaker, the teams played a tiebreaker game to determine which would get the better playoff seed after splitting their regular-season series.

Sanger’s Jordyn Brown
Sanger’s Jordyn Brown drives on Gainesville’s Cade Searcy.
Sanger's Hunter Nelms
Sanger's Hunter Nelms drives to the basket against Gainesville's Bugg Kemp.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

