The decision to leave Sanger was not an easy one for the Indians’ boys basketball coach, Brandon DeLorge.
Over the past several weeks, DeLorge agonized over the opportunity to potentially join Coppell as an assistant coach — due in large part to the relationships he forged over the past two years.
“The kids made these a really tough decision, to be honest with you,” DeLorge said. “People in the basketball world were telling me it was a no-brainer if I was trying to be a 6A head coach. The varsity assistant at Coppell doesn’t come around too often.
“Well, it took me a couple of weeks to make that decision. The kids in Sanger work hard, and I love those kids. They did everything I asked them to do.”
Ultimately, DeLorge opted to join Coppell as an assistant, resigning from his post at Sanger after two seasons at the helm.
DeLorge was hired in June 2019 to replace Layne Boxell. Prior to Sanger, DeLorge spent a year as an assistant at Sulphur Springs from 2018-19.
“Obviously when we hired him, we were hoping he would be here longer,” Sanger athletic director Chuck Galbreath said. “But he had an opportunity there at Coppell he felt like was a good opportunity for him. So, that’s part of coaching. We support him in that decision to make that move that he feels is best for him right now. We’re going to miss him in Sanger.”
In DeLorge’s first year in 2019-20, Sanger went 12-20 overall. The Indians slipped to 4-18 this past season, losing several players to graduation.
Sanger has missed the playoffs the last two years, but DeLorge noted there is talent at the middle school level coming up. Sanger’s seventh and eighth grade teams both won district titles.
“The future propelling the way it is, some of those younger grades are starting to buy in,” DeLorge said. “There are a lot more kids playing AAU basketball than when I got there. That’s big because they need to play year-round. You can’t play for three or four months and be good.
“So, do I think it’s trending in the right direction? Absolutely. Whoever takes over will have full support of the administration. I definitely think in the next few years, there is that opportunity to be successful.”
Galbreath said the district has already started searching for DeLorge’s replacement and hopes to have the job filled in the next 14 days.
“The job has been posted, and we’re hoping to have that filled at the latest next week,” Galbreath said. “That’s our plan.”