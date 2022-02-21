Crafty footwork and a variety of interior moves helped Sanger forward Bella Ringenberg become an NCAA Division I commodity.
A cross-country move — her family left suburban Chicago for rural North Texas in 2019 — put her in this position.
But Ringenberg, a 6-foot-3 UT-Arlington recruit whose 13th-ranked Indians (29-4) face No. 8 Kennedale (30-6) in Tuesday’s Class 4A Region II quarterfinals at Carrollton Turner, didn’t always envision a fruitful basketball career.
At the much larger Lincoln-Way Central High School, Ringenberg was playing in the program’s lower rungs as a freshman before her father accepted a job in the Dallas area.
When she arrived at Sanger — a school with 1,200 fewer students than her previous post — coach Derek Hilliard’s Indians got an immediate boost.
Ringenberg’s potential was clear, but her game needed some polishing.
“She came in pretty raw,” Hilliard said.
Ringenberg agreed.
“I didn’t know much about basketball. I wasn’t really good,” she said. “After my first year here, [Hilliard] helped evolve my skills. Moving here helped me fall in love with the sport more.”
Ringenberg contributed immediately, breaking Sanger’s previous single-season offensive rebounding record (134) as a budding sophomore.
She carried that confidence into a junior campaign that featured several double-doubles, a heap of postseason accolades and the program’s first District 9-4A title in a decade.
Ringenberg, who is averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds as a senior, continues to develop. She totaled 27 points in Sanger’s 67-44 area round win over Alvarado on Friday.
“She has good touch around the rim and runs the floor amazingly for someone her size,” Hiliard said. “She definitely has been a centerpiece. Defensively, she is huge. It’s nice to have her in the lane.”
UT-Arlington coach Shereka Wright had similar sentiments.
“Bella is a skilled post with great footwork and hands,” Wright said on national signing day. “I saw Bella for the first time this summer and was impressed with her fundamentals and touch around the rim. She will also be able to be a defensive presence inside for us with her shot block ability.
“Bella has a high ceiling and we cannot wait until she arrives on campus.”
Sanger believes it has a high ceiling this postseason.
With Ringenberg, four-year starter Abby Odom, high-scoring junior Lexi Martin and juniors Elaine Pomeroy and Carly Schmucker, the Indians have one of the most experienced starting lineups in the tournament.
Sanger is riding a 16-game winning streak.
“We have chemistry and continue to get better,” Ringenberg said. “We just need to continue to play at our place and have good shot selection.”