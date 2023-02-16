Sanger has reportedly found its next head football coach and athletic director in Tioga’s Chad Rogers pending board approval, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Rogers served in the same roles at Tioga for the last two seasons, earning back-to-back playoff berths.
The news comes more than a month after former coach Rocky Smart resigned as Sanger’s head football coach, the same day longtime athletic director Chuck Galbreath announced his retirement. Smart had been the program’s head coach since his February 2019 hiring, and Galbreath became solely the athletic director in 2016 after serving in both posts since 2007.
News broke later the same week that Smart would take over as Valley View’s next head football coach and athletic director.
Rogers has amassed a career record of 159-94 with stints at Snyder, Denison and then Tioga.
Rogers’ teams went 13-9 in his two seasons at Tioga, including an 8-3 record this past fall as the Bulldogs won an undefeated District 6-2A DI championship before suffering a first-round playoff defeat. He was one of five finalists for the Landry Award’s coach of the year honor after the season.
He is best known for a successful stint at Snyder, where he posted a 96-40 record over 11 seasons starting in 2001 and led the Tigers to two state semifinal appearances, three regional semifinals and nine playoff berths.
Rogers also spent nine seasons at Denison, leading the Yellow Jackets to a trio of playoff berths during his time there.
Now, Rogers takes over a Sanger program that went 21-21 over Smart’s four seasons at the helm. The team posted a 20-12 record the last three seasons, making three straight playoff trips in the process.
He will look to continue elevating a program in search of its first playoff win since 2015, when the Indians notched a first-round victory over Springtown.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.