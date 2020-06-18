A parent of a Sanger ISD student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter posted to the district’s official website on Wednesday.
The student participated in Sanger’s summer strength and conditioning and was in attendance on Wednesday.
In the letter, the district said due to privacy reasons, it could not release what groups the student participated in. The district went on to say that any student who participated in summer workouts was potentially exposed to the coronavirus.
As a result, Sanger has canceled all summer training for the next two weeks. All Sanger ISD athletic facilities are also closed.
Coaches can resume workouts on July 6.
At that time, the district will implement the use of an electrostatic sanitation sprayer. Students’ temperatures will also be checked before beginning daily workout sessions.
Sanger is now the fourth Denton-area school to shut down its summer workouts due to a COVID-19 case.
On Wednesday night, Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence confirmed a member of Denton’s football program tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday, a member of Braswell’s volleyball program tested positive, as well as a Krum ISD student-athlete.
Braswell’s and Denton’s summer workouts have been suspended indefinitely. Krum’s and Sanger’s have been suspended for two weeks.