Longtime Sanger ISD athletic director Chuck Galbreath announced Thursday he will be retiring at the end of the month after 16 years in the role.
Galbreath served as Sanger's head football coach and athletic director from 2007-2016, transitioning to solely holding the athletic director post in 2016. The Sanger native amassed a 64-44 record in 10 seasons as the Indians' head coach and holds a career record of 80-61.
“I was able to be the athletic director in my hometown for 16 years,” Galbreath said via press release. “It is something that I have enjoyed immensely and am very proud of. It is something I will look back on as the best time of my life, career-wise.
"I am proud of all the accomplishments we’ve had in athletics throughout my 16 years and the way we positively impacted the kids of Sanger throughout my tenure. I want to thank the Sanger community, administration and school board over the years for all the support I’ve been given.”
The announcement comes the same day as Sanger football coach Rocky Smart confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that he will not return for another season leading the program. Galbreath's retirement had been in the works for a long time and is unrelated to Smart's departure, according to a Sanger ISD spokesperson.
Galbreath led the Indians to consecutive nine-win seasons in 2010 and 2011, each year falling in the opening round of the playoffs to traditional power Celina. Sanger had two more strong seasons in 2014 and 2015, winning nine or more games and a first-round playoff game both years.
“We want to thank Chuck for his 16 years of service and dedication to this district,” Sanger ISD Superintendent Tommy Hunter said. “I have immense respect for Chuck, and have greatly enjoyed getting to know and work with him. He has left a lasting impact on Sanger ISD and the athletic department.”
With the departures of Galbreath and Smart, Sanger is in the market to fill two of the most important positions in its athletics department.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.