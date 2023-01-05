Chuck Galbreath
Sanger ISD athletic director Chuck Galbreath, then Sanger High's head football coach, addresses players after a 2009 practice. Galbreath announced his retirement Thursday after 16 years of service.

 DRC file photo

Longtime Sanger ISD athletic director Chuck Galbreath announced Thursday he will be retiring at the end of the month after 16 years in the role.

Galbreath served as Sanger's head football coach and athletic director from 2007-2016, transitioning to solely holding the athletic director post in 2016. The Sanger native amassed a 64-44 record in 10 seasons as the Indians' head coach and holds a career record of 80-61.

