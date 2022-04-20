After winning just 11 games the past two seasons, the Sanger boys basketball program is turning to veteran coach Bobby Stastny as its new head coach.
Stastny has been coaching for 34 years and won more than 600 career games. He most recently was the head boys basketball coach at Celina. Stastny was named District 9-4A Coach of the Year four consecutive years from 2017-2020.
Celina won three district titles during his tenure and compiled a record of 68-28, including going 29-1 in District 9-4A action.
Stastny’s previous coaching stops include Forestburg, Slidell, Pilot Point, Collinsville and Aubrey.
The Indians finished last season 8-22 (1-11) and went winless in District 9-4A play in 2020-21.
Stastny, a graduate of Slidell, said he is very familiar with the Sanger program, coaches and called it a “good opportunity.”
He noted that he had been offered the Sanger job several times in the past, admitting the “bad timing” around prior opportunities at Sanger. However, Statsny said it is the “perfect opportunity and perfect timing.”
He added that after more than three decades of coaching experience, he is hoping to add a “breath of fresh air” and not focus on the past.
“I don’t know what happened before me and I don’t really care,” Stastny said.
Overall, he added, his goal is to “rejuvenate” the Indians basketball program and “spark a few fires” in the talent on the roster.