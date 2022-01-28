SANGER — It was apparent just how special of a night Friday would be inside Indian Gym for Sanger’s District 9-4A clash with Anna.
From the balloons and streamers to the signs dazzled with glitter, Friday night was going to put the spotlight on Lexi Martin in front of a packed house. And rightfully so.
While the Indians (24-4, 9-0) bullied their way to a 62-26 win over Anna to push their winning streak up to 11 games, it was Martin who stole the show on a 3-pointer with just under three minutes left in the first quarter to nab her 1,000th career point at Sanger.
“I was happy that all my hard work paid off,” Martin said. “And to be able to celebrate with my family and friends, and just personally all the hard work in the gym and after practice, I was happy.
“I know that so many people were behind me and want me to succeed, and [that] just makes me want to succeed even more.”
Of all the advocates and supporters who flocked to Sanger High School on Friday, perhaps there was none bigger than Martin’s coach, Derek Hillard.
“She's the type of player that everything she does is contagious,” Hillard said. “I know every single day what I’m going to get from her. If she's not scoring baskets, she's guarding their best players, or she's getting other people involved. Her energy, her attitude, everything about her — it's amazing to watch.”
As for the game itself and what the Lady Indians got from Martin, the junior guard racked up 16 points in a game that Sanger dominated from the tipoff to the final buzzer. After rolling through the first quarter with a 16-4 lead, Sanger allowed Anna to close the gap by halftime to 29-15.
Then the Indians exploded for 20 points in third quarter and put the clamps on Anna defensively by going on a 15-0 run to begin the second half to put the game out of reach.
“We’ve been focusing on defense,” Hillard said. "Our focus is three things — take care of the ball, don't turn it over, get something out of every possession offensively — and then defense. Because at the end of the day, defense goes with you no matter where you go.”
But it was not just Martin who had in hand in Sanger’s big win on Friday. Bella Ringenberg compiled 12 points while Carly Schmucker finished with 11 points and Elaine Pomeroy tallied 10.
And while the district win was nice and the fanfare for Martin was well deserved, the Indians have been rolling for a reason, giving them confidence with the playoffs on the horizon with just three district games left.
“We feel like we fell short last year,” Hillard said. “We kind of made a run maybe last year. These girls are hungry, and they want to win. And I feel like we still haven't peaked yet. They have high expectations; we don’t set the bar for them. They set it for themselves. The sky's the limit.”
For Hillard and the Indians, Martin’s accomplishment was no surprise.
“We knew this was coming at some point,” Hillard said. “I’ve seen her since she was in fourth or fifth grade basketball. So, it's just kind of amazing to see it all come together.”