Shalie Wooden struck out 10 in six no-hit innings to lead Kennedale to a 14-0 win over Sanger in Game 3 of a Region II-4A series on Monday.

Kennedale won the series 2-1 after jumping out to an early lead.

The Lady Kats scored two runs in each of the first two innings and never looked back. 

The game was cut to six innings by the run rule after Kennedale scored seven runs in the top of the frame. Sanger was unable to respond in its last at-bat.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!