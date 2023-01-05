Sanger head football coach Rocky Smart will not return for another year after four seasons leading the program, he confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle Thursday morning.
Smart has not yet resigned or been reassigned by the school district, but does not plan to return for another season. He told the Record-Chronicle he does plan on staying in education and pursuing other coaching jobs, adding that "it was just best for me to explore other opportunities."
"It's been a special time in my life," Smart said. "I had planned on retiring in Sanger at one time in my life, working there another 10 years or so, but not everything happens the way we plan it sometimes. I'm excited for the next adventure, whatever that might be."
The news of Smart's departure was first reported by Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp via Twitter.
Smart compiled a 21-21 overall record in four years at the helm. During that span, he helped the program improve from a winless 2018 season to a 1-9 record his first year and three straight seasons of five wins or more from 2020-22.
"I'm super proud of my time at Sanger," Smart said. "I've enjoyed and loved being a part of the community and coaching the kids here. Everybody's been really good to me and my family.
"My first year here, we had a lot of struggles. I'm really proud that the kids worked as hard as they did. We've grown as a program every year, I feel, and made the playoffs every year. That's what you want in any business is to get better, so I'm really proud."
Smart's winningest season at Sanger came in 2020, when the team went 8-2. That squad was quarterbacked by Smart's son, Rylan, who threw for 2,075 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 313 rushing yards for nine scores.
Rocky Smart led the Indians to a 7-4 record and third consecutive playoff appearance this past fall before they suffered an opening-round playoff defeat to No. 1-seed Caddo Mills.
The loss ended several seniors' careers who were eighth graders when Rocky Smart was hired back in February of 2019, making for an emotional night for all involved.
“It’s been really special to me, and I hope they had a great time, because I know the coaches have,” Rocky Smart told the Record-Chronicle after the defeat.
This latest season brings Rocky Smart's career record to 110-62, including stints as head coach at Clyde, Seymour and Nazareth. He has 24 years of coaching experience and was the offensive coordinator at North Forney prior to taking over at Sanger.
Now, Rocky Smart will be in the market for a new gig while the Indians search for their next head football coach.
