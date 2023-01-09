Rocky Smart to take over at Valley View
Former Sanger coach Rocky Smart gives his players high-fives during a 2020 game. Smart confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle Monday he will be taking over as Valley View's head football coach and athletic director.

 DRC file photo

Former Sanger head football coach Rocky Smart is set to be Valley View's next athletic director and head football coach, he confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle Monday night.

Smart's new position was first reported by the Gainesville Daily Register's Tanner Spearman.

