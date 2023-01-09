Former Sanger coach Rocky Smart gives his players high-fives during a 2020 game. Smart confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday he will be taking over as Valley View's head football coach and athletic director.
Smart spent the last four seasons leading Sanger, amassing a 21-21 record over that time with playoff berths each of the last three years. His winningest season came in 2020, when the Indians went 8-2 with a first-round playoff loss to Iowa Park.
“It’s been a special time in my life,” Smart told the Record-Chronicle last week. “I had planned on retiring in Sanger at one time in my life, working there another 10 years or so, but not everything happens the way we plan it sometimes. I’m excited for the next adventure, whatever that might be.”
News of Smart's departure came the same day as longtime Sanger athletic director Chuck Galbreath announced his retirement, effective at the end of the month.
Galbreath served as Sanger’s head football coach and athletic director from 2007-2016, transitioning to solely holding the athletic director post from 2016 on. The Sanger native amassed a 64-44 record in 10 seasons as the Indians’ head coach and holds a career record of 80-61.
“I was able to be the athletic director in my hometown for 16 years,” Galbreath said in a news release. “It is something that I have enjoyed immensely and am very proud of. It is something I will look back on as the best time of my life, career-wise.
“I am proud of all the accomplishments we’ve had in athletics throughout my 16 years and the way we positively impacted the kids of Sanger throughout my tenure. I want to thank the Sanger community, administration and school board over the years for all the support I’ve been given.”
Those departures leave Sanger ISD looking to fill two of the most important positions in its athletics department.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.