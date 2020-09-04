SANGER — The Sanger Indians’ win last week wasn’t a fluke.
Their win Friday was most definitely a statement.
Tallyn Welborn once again proved to be an unstoppable battering ram while racking up 259 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Rylan Smart threw for 235 yards and accounted for four more scores as the Indians showed they can score with the best of them in a 49-35 win over Lake Worth.
Sanger (2-0) has more wins than it did in each of its past two seasons, when it went a combined 1-19.
“We’re going to try and be like a river and take the path of least resistance,” Sanger coach Rocky Smart said. “Wherever they are weak, we are going to attack it. I’m proud of the whole team.
“It’s nice to see everything we’ve been doing is coming together.”
While the win was nice, it didn’t come easy. Sanger built a 20-0 lead after the first 12 minutes but quickly found itself in a back-and-forth slugfest. Lake Worth’s high-octane offense kept the game in doubt and was borderline unstoppable. Bullfrogs quarterback Caleb Welch threw for 414 yards and four touchdowns. Three of those scores went to Mark Fulkerson, who racked up 235 receiving yards.
Fulkerson’s touchdown receptions went for 60, 12 and 55 yards, respectively.
Both teams combined for 1,004 yards. Besides his punishing ground game, Welborn also added five catches for 91 yards. Rylan Smart threw for two touchdowns and also added two on the ground. Zach Shepard caught seven passes for 123 yards and two scores.
The difference was a crucial sequence of plays early in the third quarter that went Sanger’s way.
Welch had just found Damirion Polty for a 66-yard touchdown to trim Sanger’s lead to 26-21 with 8:18 to go in the frame. Sanger responded with a steady drive of its own and capped it with a score when Rylan Smart found Shepard in the back of the end zone from 36 yards out.
Lake Worth then muffed the ensuing kickoff, giving Sanger’s offense a chance to get right back on the field. Welborn capped that drive with an 11-yard touchdown run, his third of the night, to extend his team’s lead to 42-21.
“Going into halftime, we knew we had to come out and get a stop. And we did,” Welborn said. “We kept our heads up on offense and went right out there and did our thing.
“The offensive line did a great job tonight.”
The cushion was just enough to outgun the Bullfrogs, who added two more touchdowns to trim the deficit back to seven points with 8:47 to play. But Sanger wasn’t going to be denied. Smart guided his team right back down the field, and with Welborn sidelined, took a keeper in for a 24-yard touchdown. That score gave Sanger a 49-35 lead with 5:20 to play.
“We knew they are a team that has lots of speed, and we were going to have to contain them,” Rocky Smart said. “I’m proud of our guys for not freaking out, and hats off to coach [Tracy] Welch and the Bullfrogs. We had them on the ropes, and they kept battling back. We didn’t freak out, they didn’t freak out, and it was a good game.”
Sanger 49, Lake Worth 35
Lake Worth
0
14
14
7
—
35
Sanger
20
6
16
7
—
49
SCORING SUMMARY
SN: Zach Shepard 24 pass from Rylan Smart (Tallyn Welborn run)
SN: Rylan Smart 6 run (kick failed)
SN: Tallyn Welborn 1 run (kick failed)
LW: Raul Alvarez 14 punt
LW: Brandon Forrest 1 run (Abraham Pulido kick)
LW: Mark Fulkerson 60 pass from Caleb Welch (Abraham Pulido kick)
SN: Tallyn Welborn 1 run (run failed)
SN: Tallyn Welborn 41 punt
LW: Damirion Polty 66 pass from Caleb Welch (Abraham Pulido kick)
SN: Zach Shepard 36 pass from Rylan Smart (Tallyn Welborn run)
SN: Tallyn Welborn 11 run (Tallyn Welborn run)
LW: Mark Fulkerson 12 pass from Caleb Welch (Abraham Pulido kick)
LW: Mark Fulkerson 55 pass from Caleb Welch (Abraham Pulido kick)
SN: Rylan Smart 24 run (Tallyn Welborn kick)
TEAM STATS
LW
SN
First Downs
20
30
Rushing Yards
21-54
54-301
Passing Yards
414
235
Passing
24-36-0
14-29-1
Punts-Avg
2-20.5
2-39
Penalties
9-90
11-85
Fumbles-Lost
3-2
2-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LW: Brandon Forrest 16-66, TD; Damirion Polty 1-5; Caleb Welch 4--17. SN: Tallyn Welborn 36-259, 3 TDs; Rylan Smart 17-38, 2 TDs; Steven Bush 1-4.
Passing — SN: Rylan Smart 14-29-1-235.
Receiving — LW: Mark Fulkerson 12-235, 3 TDs; Damirion Polty 5-88, TD; Nathan Orozco 4-45; Brandon Forrest 1-34; Isiah Hall 2-12. SN: Zach Shepard 7-123, 2 TDs; Tallyn Welborn 5-91; Dewey Terreault 1-16; Ben Turnbow 1-5.