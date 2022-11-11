Sanger end of season
Buy Now

Sanger coach Rocky Smart, center, hugs senior Logan Lewis (18) after the Indians lost to Caddo Mills on Friday night in Richardson in the Class 4A Division II bi-district round of the playoffs.

 Alex Kelly/For the DRC

RICHARDSON — Sanger’s season came to a close Friday night in Richardson with a 69-55 loss to Caddo Mills in the Class 4A Division II bi-district round.

The contest became an offensive slugfest in the fourth quarter, with the two teams combining for 63 points in the final frame alone.

Tags

Recommended for you