Rocky Smart

Sanger football coach Rocky Smart gives his players high-fives during a 2020 game. Smart confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle Thursday morning that he is stepping down as the program's head coach.

 DRC file photo

Sanger head football coach Rocky Smart will not return for another year after four seasons leading the program, he confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle Thursday morning.

The news was first reported by Dave Campbell's Texas Football's Matt Stepp via Twitter.

