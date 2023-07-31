High school football teams across Texas took a pivotal step toward the start of their seasons Monday when many began fall practice.
All squads in Classes 1A-4A were able to begin conditioning as soon as the clock struck midnight on July 31, as were 5A and 6A teams that did not hold spring practice. Those that did have spring training will retake the fields a week later on Aug. 7.
Several Denton-area squads got back on the gridiron Monday, including Marcus Schulz’s Ponder Lions and Chad Rogers’ Sanger Indians.
The pair of coaches took over their respective programs this offseason, Rogers coming over from Tioga and Schulz from Humble. They have each had to hit the ground running in getting to know their programs and building relationships with all involved.
Those processes reached a milestone Monday with the first games of the season fast approaching. It’s a day that caused Schulz to reflect on the many significant opening days of practice he has been part of through his years of coaching.
“It means a lot,” Schulz said. “We had probably 100 or so fans, parents, cheerleaders and our Legacies dance team were out here walking through and running through the tunnel. Seeing that support, and our kids seeing that support and showing up ready to work was fun.”
Schulz’s team has shown some positive signs of growth this summer despite losing a host of key players from last year’s squad.
The Lions qualified for the state 7-on-7 tournament for a second straight year and just the second time ever in program history despite returning few contributors from its previous state qualifying squad. A year after reaching the semifinals, Ponder fell to West Orange-Stark in the second round.
The Lions are coming off a 3-7 season where they boasted a high-powered offense that scored 44.6 points per game, but they also surrendered an average of more than 55 points per game. Tightening up the defensive side of the ball has thus been a key emphasis for Schulz since taking over.
He credits his team’s buy-in defensively as key in their return trip to state 7-on-7 this summer.
“We did it with really a group that was new. There were I think three kids that were on the 7-on-7 qualifier from the year before, but everybody else was new,” Schulz said. “One of the big things is they’ve bought in to the defensive side of the ball.
“Our kids are excited and flying around. You’ll see a big difference, I think, on the defensive side of the ball.”
Rogers has also been pleased with what he has seen from his group this summer.
Sanger opened last season 4-0 before finishing fourth in District 5-4A DII and qualifying for the playoffs, where it fell 69-55 to Caddo Mills in an opening round clash. The Indians lost several key pieces from that squad, including quarterback Logan Lewis, running back Steven Bush and wide receivers Ben Turnbow and Chandler Bowland.
As the program looks to retool, Rogers cited strong attendance at summer workouts along with players’ quick grasp of his schemes as positive steps toward competing at a high level this fall.
“We’re coming in a lot further along than what we typically would be,” Rogers said. “They already knew a lot of [the offense], and if they didn’t know it, the older ones knew it and taught the younger ones.
“We’re not where we need to be yet, but we’re ahead of where I thought we would be.”
As teams across the state continue gearing up for their seasons, much of their preparation is already complete. Spring practices and summer workouts have laid the foundation that teams will look to build on this fall with scrimmages and games fast approaching.
Time will tell how well it all comes together for local squads.
“It’s kind of like farming,” Rogers said. “You’ve done all this planting, you took care of the seed and got it raining.
“Now, it’s time to harvest. You get to show what you worked so hard for.”
