FRISCO — With its season on the line, Sanger combined a strong defensive performance with timely hitting to win Game 2 of its series with area rival Krum, 5-2.

The win came after the Bobcats took an 8-5 victory in Game 1 on Thursday. A strong showing on the mound from Justin Horst — who went the distance with 10 hits allowed but just two runs and four strikeouts — helped the Indians limit Krum's offense this time around.

Sanger's Justin Horst
Sanger pitcher Justin Horst (12) fires a pitch during their playoff game against Krum at Prosper Rock Hill in which Sanger won 5-2 to tie the series at 1-1, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.

