Sanger second baseman Reed Sebastian (1) celebrates after turning a game-ending double play for the final out of their playoff game against Krum at Prosper Rock Hill and tie the series at 1-1, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.
Sanger second baseman Reed Sebastian (1) celebrates with outfielder Eli Wilson (13) after the final out of their playoff game against Krum at Prosper Rock Hill which they won 5-2, and tied the series at 1-1, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.
Krum first baseman Jesse Elkington (12) catches a high throw to put Sanger's Weston Hill (3) out during their playoff game at Prosper Rock Hill in which Sanger won 5-2 to tie the series at 1-1, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO — With its season on the line, Sanger combined a strong defensive performance with timely hitting to win Game 2 of its series with area rival Krum, 5-2.
The win came after the Bobcats took an 8-5 victory in Game 1 on Thursday. A strong showing on the mound from Justin Horst — who went the distance with 10 hits allowed but just two runs and four strikeouts — helped the Indians limit Krum's offense this time around.
"We realized what we did wrong yesterday and just came back with more energy and kept on attacking," Horst said. "Curveball was there today, I was just finding a way with that. I was very confident with that, it helped me keep the game going. Full count, 3-0, 3-1, just throwing a curveball in there for a strike."
With the best-of-three series all tied up at one apiece, Krum and Sanger will meet again Saturday at 1 p.m. at Prosper Rock Hill High. The winner advances to the area round of the playoffs, while the loser's season will end.
Standout players
Horst also had a strong day at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and a bases loaded walk that scored a run. Bryson Liechty added a two-run double in the third inning, while Chase Wernimont had an RBI double in the first inning.
Declan Echols drew two walks, Major Bilyeu reached on a walk and an error and Barrett Gruber had a double. Reed Sebastian added an RBI single that capped off a crucial four-run third inning.
"Really made some changes to the lineup," Sanger coach Yancarlo Palacios said of what sparked his team's hitting. "I added Major to the top. He's got this huge presence, and this is the first year he hasn't been the leadoff. This is the first game all season he's been the leadoff, and he stepped up really big.
"Everybody adjusted exceptionally, because they knew we had to win this game."
For Krum, Gavin Flores went 3 for 4 with two singles and an RBI double. Jonathan Massengale went 2 for 4 with a single and a double. Brayden Loucks also had a double, while Ty Taber drove in a run.
What's next?
With the two teams set to square off again Saturday, Palacios said his team's top priority is staying together.
"We keep believing and we keep staying together, that's the biggest thing," Palacios said. "The back of our shirts say together and believe. If we keep that rolling and we just play great defense and attack the game like we did today, we should have a great outcome."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.