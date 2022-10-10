Denton-area volleyball teams are fast approaching the end of their regular seasons with no more than five matches remaining for any area squad.
A few have solidified themselves at the top of their districts while others need to pick up some crucial wins over the next three weeks to secure playoff spots and seeding. Needless to say, much is still left to be decided on the court as teams jockey for the coveted top four playoff slots.
The Denton Record-Chronicle runs through where each area team currently stacks up in its district below. All records are pulled from MaxPreps. Some teams' district records are incomplete and are indicated as such with an asterisk.
District 5-6A
1. Prosper (29-6, 9-0)
2. Guyer (15-11, 7-2)
3. Allen (23-12, 6-3)
4. McKinney Boyd (14-12, 5-4)
5. McKinney (22-13, 4-5)
6. Braswell (12-19, 3-6)
7. Prosper Rock Hill (17-19, 2-7)
8. Little Elm (9-22, 0-9)
District 7-5A
1. Colleyville Heritage (31-7, 9-0)
2. Birdville (20-19, 6-3)
3. Argyle (27-13, 6-3)
4. Richland (23-14, 6-3)
5. Grapevine (10-17, 5-4)
6. Ryan (17-22, 3-6)
7. Denton (16-20, 1-8)
8. Lake Dallas (8-17, 0-9)
District 7-4A
1. Sanger (26-10, 4-0)
2. Burkburnett (8-17, 1-1)*
3. Gainesville (3-19, 1-1)*
4. Wichita Falls (10-25, 0-1)*
5. Wichita Falls Hirschi (2-22-1, 0-3)*
District 8-4A
1. Decatur (19-18, 5-0)
2. Springtown (22-14, 4-1)
3. Krum (19-15, 3-2)
4. Lake Worth (17-18, 2-3)
5. Bridgeport (7-22, 1-4)
6. Castleberry (9-20, 0-5)
District 11-4A
1. Aubrey (29-8, 5-0)
2. Celina (28-2, 4-1)
3. Van Alstyne (18-16, 3-2)
4. Anna (18-14-1, 2-3)
5. Frisco Panther Creek (9-21, 1-4)
6. Carrollton Ranchview (12-17-1, 0-5)
District 10-3A
1. Boyd (28-8, 9-0)
2. Ponder (24-14, 8-1)
3. Callisburg (23-11, 5-3)*
4. S&S Consolidated (31-7, 5-4)
5. Paradise (23-14, 5-4)
6. Whitesboro (10-16, 2-7)
7. Pilot Point (5-24-3, 0-7)*
8. Valley View (1-18, 0-8)*
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.