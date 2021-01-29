Ryan’s Ja’Tavion Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr. know they couldn’t be any more different. Sanders is the freak — a larger-than-life star who one minute is pushing people around in the defensive trenches and the next is using his self-proclaimed man hands to make spectacular one-handed catches in the end zone. Bowman is the lightning to Sanders’ thunder, a shifty speedster who isn’t the biggest guy on the field but plays every position and makes even the best athletes miss.
Put them on the field together, and that’s a whole lot of splash plays waiting to happen.
“You’ve gotta pick your poison,” Sanders said. “It’s double trouble.”
Perhaps no tandem in any classification was as dominant, inseparable or integral to a team’s success as Sanders and Bowman were for Ryan. The Raiders finally kicked down the door after so many years of being oh-so close to win the Class 5A Division I state title, and Sanders and Bowman were critical in leading that charge.
For those incredible efforts, and the numerous highlight-reel plays that made everyone’s jaws drop, Sanders and Bowman were the clear-cut choice as Co-MVPs of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s 2020 All-Area team. With those selections atop this year’s team, Ryan has had at least one MVP representative in each of the past six seasons. Previous winners were Drew Sanders (2018 and Co-MVP in 2019), Spencer Sanders (2016 and 2017) and Tyreke Davis (2015).
“I sometimes forget how much I’ve accomplished, and it’s like, ‘Wow. I did that?’ Bowman said. He left Wednesday to enroll at Oklahoma. “To [win this], and finish my senior season with a state title — I’ve accomplished every goal I set.”
Sanders, who is signed to Texas, agreed, adding that he is honored to share this award with Bowman.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “Ever since I met Billy in the eighth grade, we’ve just clicked.”
A five-star recruit according to 247 Sports, Sanders caught 63 passes for 1,161 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also rushed for three more scores and added one defensive touchdown — a one-handed interception against Arlington Martin in the season opener where he snared the ball at the line of scrimmage and raced the other way for the score.
What everyone remembers, however, are the two one-handed touchdown grabs on offense — one against Frisco Lone Star in the regular-season finale and the other in a 17-7 win over Highland Park in the regional final.
Both catches made SportsCenter.
“Those two were amazing, but his interception against Martin was probably his best one,” Bowman said. “He’s the only defensive end that I’ve ever seen reach up with one hand at the line and take it to the house like that. I remember that I was taking a breather on the sideline when it happened. That’s when I saw it. It definitely gets overlooked.”
Because he was playing so much offense, Sanders didn’t rack up otherworldly stats on defense. But he still finished with 30 tackles, nine of which went for losses, to go with seven sacks.
Widely regarded as one of the top athletes in the nation, Bowman played receiver, running back, defensive back and special teams. He led Ryan with 86 catches for 1,207 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior while also rushing for 158 yards and four more touchdowns. He scored three times on defense while piling up 32 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and six pass breakups.
A four-year starter, Bowman has also played the most games in Ryan history with 60. The only game he didn’t play in during that stretch was a 2019 win over Carrollton R.L. Turner. Ryan chose to play only with backups in that game.
“[His best play] was that pick-six against Mansfield Summit,” Sanders said. Bowman had a 99-yard interception return where he jitterbugged his way through the entire Summit defense before the play was reversed by a penalty. “He went up for it with one hand, secured it and then went to the house. He made everyone miss.
“Any time he had the ball in his hands, I knew he was either going to score or come pretty close to scoring.”
With both players on the field at the same time, opposing defenses were forced to choose which one they wanted to stop. A perfect example was the Summit game, where the Timberwolves were determined not to let Sanders beat them. He was held to three catches for six yards, but Bowman piled up 134 receiving yards and a touchdown in a 49-35 Ryan win.
“We knew going into every game that one of us was going to get double-covered,” Sanders said. “If it happened to me, he’d go crazy. If it happened to him, I’d make big plays.”
Sanders and Bowman have clearly cemented their legacy at Ryan.
“There’s no better place than Denton Ryan,” Bowman said. “I’m just happy we could go out on a good note [with the state title]. It wasn’t easy, but we made it look that way. And it shows how talented this team was.”