Ryan sprinters Josiyah Taylor and Da’Marqis Lewis have dominated the competition this season by leaning on their brotherly bond.
The pair of seniors are set to compete for state championships in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 4x200-meter relay, yet it’s a reality neither could have foreseen when they each arrived at Ryan two years ago.
Although their raw athletic ability was always present, Taylor and Lewis initially had their struggles due to poor form, and even butted heads a few times.
Taylor originally persuaded Lewis to join the team last school year, but the pair did not quite hit it off.
“Actually, I didn’t like him at first,” Lewis said of Taylor. “We worked on handoffs because he was messing up. We got it down pat and after that we started winning, then we kind of built that bond. Then our parents started to bond, so it brought us closer together.”
As their bond strengthened, success quickly followed.
The two were part of Ryan’s state runner-up 4x100-meter relay team last year, one that overcame an injury in prelims to finish on the podium. They have built on that showing this spring, pushing each other to personal records time and time again.
Taylor’s 100-meter time of 10.15 seconds set a new regional record and ranks second in Texas and third-fastest in the nation this season, according to MileSplit. Taylor and Lewis also combined to anchor the 4x200 relay’s time of 1:24.68 at regionals, which ranks No. 5 in Texas and sixth in the nation.
“We’re always competing with each other to do better,” Taylor said. “I want to see him break records and me to break records. That forces us to push each other, especially when we race together.”
The two runners’ best times of their careers have coincided with them running in the same race for the first time.
Ryan coach Janson Head said they ran against each other for the first time at the Northwest Texan Invitational earlier this season, where Taylor took first and Lewis second in both the 100 and 200-meter races.
“They feed off of each other,” Head said. “The fact that they have a really good relationship helps things a lot. When one’s kind of down, the other one kind of pulls on the other.”
Taylor and Lewis once again finished first and second in the 200-meter dash at regionals, while Taylor won the 100 and Lewis earned a wild card spot at state as the top third-place finisher from the four regions.
The 4x200-meter relay took gold at regionals, too, though the team almost did not qualify for the regional meet at all.
A rough exchange from the second leg to Lewis left Ryan in seventh place halfway through the event at the area meet. They had plenty of ground to make up just to advance with a top four finish.
Lewis quickly caught the sixth-place runner before handing it off to Taylor, who did the rest, passing the remainder of the pack with little time to spare.
“I knew we still had a chance to win it, just because of our speed,” Lewis said. “I knew nobody can run faster than us. Then, the way we practice, we do a lot of endurance practices. I had to stop completely, so I just had to work and finish the race.”
Taylor was not so sure of his chances at first as doubt began to seep in about whether the gap was too much to make up.
“At first I gave up on myself, but I had to remember who my partner was and that he could run a good leg and make up ground,” Taylor said. “Then Coach Head told me from the stands to not give up. It was like, if he believes in me, I can do this.”
As they continue preparing for the state meet, both runners have their sights set on gold medals, or at least podium finishes.
Taylor and Lewis will have to navigate competitive fields to achieve those goals. Just over 0.3 seconds separate the nine 100-meter runners’ seed times and there is less than a second between the 200-meter competitors.
Regardless of the meet’s outcome, though, the pair’s bond remains steadfast. They each plan to continue running track in college and are on the hunt for a program that will allow them to remain together in that pursuit.
Taylor feels the pair’s bond is best captured by a Bible verse, Proverbs 17:17, which reads: “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity.”
That distinction elevates Taylor and Lewis’ connection from a mere friendship to brotherhood.
“A friend’s always going to be there for you; a brother’s going to be there to push you through hard times and get you through your stuff,” Taylor said. “We’re made for adversity. We’re made to push each other to get stronger.
“We’re going to go through stuff together, but we’re going to come out of it together, too.”
